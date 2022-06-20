Jill Moffatt 4th to lead Canadian contingent in World Cup rowing return

Canada's return to the World Cup rowing circuit after a three-year pause proved to be a successful one, with four top-six finishes in Poland over the weekend.

Two Canadian boats raced in the World Cup 2 lightweight women's single A final, with Jill Moffatt crossing the line in fourth and Karissa Riley sixth in her senior national team debut.

"Overall, it was really great to get more racing experience under my belt," Riley said from Poznan. "The single is truly a mental game and it definitely teaches you to be a stronger individual so that you can bring that experience along when we jump into the lightweight double at the next World Cup with Jill."

Trevor Jones (men's single) and the women's four CAN1 crew of Kirsten Edwards, Sydney Payne, Jessica Sevick and Avalon Wasteneys finished sixth in their respective A finals.

"It felt so great to get back on the starting line with the team," said Payne. "We learned a lot over the weekend and are excited for our next opportunity in Lucerne."

The men's eight qualified for the A final, winning their repechage on Saturday. Unfortunately, the team was unable to compete Sunday due to several members of the crew testing positive for COVID-19.

Canada's World Cup squad will next race at World Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland from July 8-10.