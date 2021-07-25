Skip to Main Content

Canadian rowers Smith, Sevick advance to final of women's double sculls in Tokyo

Canadian rowers Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick put the cherry on top of a solid outing for Canada on the waters, advancing to the final of the women's double sculls event on Sunday in Tokyo.

3 other Canadian boats moved onto semifinals; both four teams advances to final

Canadians Gabrielle Smith, left, and Jessica Sevick, right, finished with a time of seven minutes and 9.44 seconds to grab second place in the semifinals and advance to the women's double sculls final on Sunday in Tokyo. (Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

The duo are the first Canadians to make it into a final for rowing in the Tokyo Games.

Smith, of Unionville, Ont., along with Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., finished in second place in the second semifinal race with a time of seven minutes and 9.44 seconds, just 1.35 seconds behind the Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard.

Making it through the first quarter of the race in second, the Canadians made a push to take the lead for the following 1,000 metres of the race. In the end though, the Dutch were able to overtake the Canadians to take a close victory going into Tuesday's final.

Canada's women's four team advanced to the B final with a fourth-place finish in the repechage round. 

Crossing the finish line with a time of 6:51.71 seconds, the Canadian team featuring Jennifer Martins, Kristina Walker, Nicole Hare, and Stephanie Grauer, finished ahead of the U.S. but behind third-place Romania, second-place Poland and the winner, Great Britain. 

The Canadian men's four team also advanced to Tuesday's B final, finishing in fourth in the repechage round with a time of 6:15.86 seconds.

Canada's Carling Zeeman advanced to the semifinal of the women's single sculls, coming in second place in the second quarter-final race.

Finishing with a time of 7:57.58 seconds, the Cambridge, Ont., native finished behind ROC's Hanna Prakhatsen.

The 30-year-old was in third place all the way through the 1,500-metre mark until overtaking Great Britain's Victoria Thornley in the final 500 metres of the race.

Lakefield, Ont., native Trevor Jones finished in second place in the second quarter-final in the men's single sculls, allowing him to advance to the semifinals on Sunday in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old's time of 7:17.65 seconds was 7.13 seconds behind Denmark's Sverri Nielsen.

Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer of Ladner, B.C., booked their ticket into the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls, finishing second place in the first heat, with a time of 6:36.79 seconds.

The duo started out strong holding first place for the first half of the race but eventually surrendered the lead to Sweden's Igor Khmara and Stanislav Kovalov, who won the race with a time of 6:36.28.

