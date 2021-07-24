Canadian rowers Janssens, Filmer ease into semis in women's pairs event
2 other Canadian boats also advance to semifinals
Canada pushed three row boats through to the semifinals on Saturday in Tokyo.
Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens cruised past their competition, posting the best time amongst all three heats and advancing to the semifinals in the women's pair event.
Filmer, from Victoria, B.C., and Janssens, of Cloverdale, B.C., posted a time of seven minutes and 18.34 seconds in heat one, holding first place from one 500-metre mark to the next in the 2,000-metre race.
The 28-year-old Moffat and 25-year-old Casson made it through the first 500 metres in third place, but powered past Japan's Tomita Chiaki and Oishi Ayami to hold onto second place and avoid the repechage round.
The Netherlands' Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis finished in first in the heat with a time of 7:07.73.
In the men's pair event, North Vancouver's Kai Langerfeld and Kingston's Conlin McCabe finished third in their heat to squeeze their way into the semifinals with a time of 6:40.99.
The duo held onto third place through the entirety of their -metre, finishing well ahead of Belarus' Dzmitry Furman Siarhei Valadzko.
Croatia's Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic finished with the top time of the day, winning the heat with a time of 6:32.41. Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton came in second posting a time of 6:36.93.
Advancing to repechage round
Canada's women's eight squad barely missed out on a ticket to the final finishing 0.32 seconds behind New Zealand.
Canada's women's four team finished behind China and the Netherlands in their heat, unable to avoid the repechage round to advance to the finals for the event on Saturday in Tokyo.
The Canadian men's four team came in last place in their heat, finishing 10.11 seconds behind Great Britain in the five-boat heat.
