Rowing

Canada's women's eight rowing crew captures silver in Switzerland

Canada's women's eight rowing team will be bringing home medals from the final World Rowing event of the season, in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday.

3 members of the crew won gold in the event at Tokyo 2020

CBC Sports ·
From left to right, coxswain Kristen Kit, Avalon Wasteney, and Sydney Payne are shown in this 2021 file photo. The three members of the women's eight crew helped Canada win silver at a World Rowing event in Switzertland on Sunday. (File/Getty Images)

The Canadian team of Cassidy Deane, Morgan Rosts, Sydney Payne, Alexis Cronk, Kirsten Edwards, Jessica Sevick, Gabrielle Smith, Avalon Wasteneys, and coxswain Kristen Kit finished second in the 'A' final. The Canadian crew completed the race in a time of six minutes, 8.09 seconds.

The Canadians' time was one-tenth of a second faster than Romania, who took bronze.

Australia won the final in a time of 6:06.51.

Payne, Wasteneys and Kit were part of the Canadian crew who won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

WATCH l Canada earns silver in women's eight rowing:

Canada earns silver at World Rowing Cup

1 hour ago
Duration 11:23
The Canadians finished 2nd in the Women's eight final during the 3rd day of the World Rowing Cup from Lucerne, Switzerland.
Comments

