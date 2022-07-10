Canada's women's eight rowing crew captures silver in Switzerland

Canada's women's eight rowing team will be bringing home medals from the final World Rowing event of the season, in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Cassidy Deane, Morgan Rosts, Sydney Payne, Alexis Cronk, Kirsten Edwards, Jessica Sevick, Gabrielle Smith, Avalon Wasteneys, and coxswain Kristen Kit finished second in the 'A' final. The Canadian crew completed the race in a time of six minutes, 8.09 seconds.

The Canadians' time was one-tenth of a second faster than Romania, who took bronze.

Australia won the final in a time of 6:06.51.

Payne, Wasteneys and Kit were part of the Canadian crew who won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020

WATCH l Canada earns silver in women's eight rowing: