Canada's women's eight rowing crew captures Olympic gold for 1st time in 29 years

Canada's women's eight crew captured gold on the final day of Olympic rowing at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on Friday, winning the event for the first time in 29 years.

New Zealand claimed silver, finishing ahead of bronze winners China.

The only other Olympic gold for Canada in women's eight came at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, their first time reaching the Olympic podium. Canada's crew enjoyed continued success with silver in 1996 and bronze in 2000.

Canada claimed silver in the women's eight event at the 2012 London Olympics before missing the podium in Rio with a fifth place finish.

The men's eight final wraps up the rowing competition at 9:25 p.m. ET.

More to come.

