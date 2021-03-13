Canada's Katie Vincent qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in debuting canoe event

Katie Vincent is headed to Tokyo.

The 25-year-old canoe sprint athlete officially qualified for the 2021 Olympics on Friday after winning a race-off in the 200-metre C1 event in Burnaby, B.C., against fellow Canadian Laurence Vincent Lapointe.

The pair split two races on Thursday, setting up the winner-take-all showdown in which Vincent was victorious by 0.32 seconds. After taking the first race by less than a second, Vincent Lapointe fell off her boat during the second race while trying to overtake Vincent.

Women's canoe will be making its Olympic debut in Tokyo as canoe/kayak becomes gender equal with six events each (four kayak, two canoe) for men and women.

Vincent Lapointe has taken seven world titles in the 200 over the past decade, seemingly priming her to enter Tokyo as a gold-medal favourite in the event.

But with only one qualifying spot available to Canada in the discipline, Vincent Lapointe is left to take her shot in only the 500 doubles event she typically competes in alongside Vincent.

Vincent, who lives in Halifax but was born in Mississauga, Ont., has competed for the senior national team since 2012.

Canadian Olympic and Paralympic canoe/kayak qualifying continues throughout the weekend.