Watch the 2022 world rowing championships

Watch as some of the top rowers compete from Racice, Czech Republic.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2022 world rowing championships from Racice, Czech Republic.

Coverage begins Sunday at 3:25 a.m. ET and continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. A full schedule is listed below.

Canada will have nine crews and 35 athletes competing in Racice, including the women's eight crew that captured Olympic gold last summer and World Cup silver in July.

Live stream schedule