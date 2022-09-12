Watch the 2022 world rowing championships
Watch action from the 2022 world rowing championships from Racice, Czech Republic.
Live coverage from the Czech Republic begins Sunday at 3:25 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the 2022 world rowing championships from Racice, Czech Republic.
Coverage begins Sunday at 3:25 a.m. ET and continues through Sunday, Sept. 25. A full schedule is listed below.
Canada will have nine crews and 35 athletes competing in Racice, including the women's eight crew that captured Olympic gold last summer and World Cup silver in July.
Live stream schedule
- Sunday, Sept. 18, 3:25 a.m. ET Day 1 heats
- Monday, Sept. 19, 3:25 a.m. ET Day 2 heats, 9:25 a.m. ET Day 2 repechages
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 3:25 a.m. ET Day 3 repechages, heats
- Wednesday, Sept. 21, 3:25 a.m. ET Day 4 repechages, quarter-finals
- Thursday, Sept. 22, 3:25 a.m. ET Day 5 - repechages, semifinals
- Friday, Sept. 23, 4:30 a.m. ET Day 6 repechages, semifinals, A-finals
- Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 a.m. ET Day 7 A-finals
- Sunday, Sept. 25, 7 a.m. ET Day 8 A-finals