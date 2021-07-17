1st COVID-19 case confirmed at Tokyo Olympic Village
44 cases linked to Games as Japan’s infection rate shows no sign of slowing down
One official of Tokyo 2020 has been confirmed as the first Olympic Village resident to test positive for COVID-19.
The individual, who Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said he would not reveal the nationality of, citing privacy concerns, is currently in quarantine, according to organizers.
Tokyo 2020 confirmed there have been 14 new infections connected to the Olympics since July 1, and 44 in total as the world shifts its attention to Japan for the Opening Ceremonies on July 23.
The other 13 cases include "Games connected personnel," contractors and foreign media.
The country tallied 1,271 new cases yesterday, marking the third consecutive day where the total number of infections has surpassed 1,000.
So far, at least five athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival in Japan. The Refugee Olympic Team postponed its trip to Tokyo after a member of its contingent returned a positive test.
While the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has received criticism for continuing on with the Games, it maintains that measures will be taken for a "safe and secure" Olympics.
However, not everyone in the Village has taken a vaccine. It's been claimed only 85 per cent have been vaccinated.
Shigeru Omi, Japan's top COVID-19 advisor, has cautioned that proceeding with the Games during a pandemic is "abnormal."
However, IOC President Thomas Bach maintains there is "zero" risk of the virus spreading to the local population given the Games' COVID-19 countermeasures.
With files from Reuters
