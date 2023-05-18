Content
Canadian B-boy Phil Wizard tops podium at Breaking for Gold World Series in France

Canadian B-boy Phil Wizard moved closer to Olympic qualification with a gold-medal performance on Thursday at the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series stop in Montpellier, France.

Reigning world champion from Vancouver beats Japanese star Shigekix 3-0 in final

CBC Sports
A male breaker wearing a winter hat walks along a stage while carrying a Canadian flag in his right hand.
Canadian B-boy Phil Wizard, pictured at worlds last October, delivered a dominant 3-0 performance against Japanese star Shigekix on Thursday to win the men's final at the WDSF Breaking for Gold World Series stop in Montpellier, France. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

The reigning world champion from Vancouver delivered a dominant 3-0 performance against Japanese star Shigekix in the final battle to secure his first World Series win. Wizard took home silver at last month's event in Rio de Janeiro after finishing 10th in February at the first stop in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Wizard, whose real name is Phil Kim, earned 1,000 ranking points toward Olympic qualification. The top 14 B-boys and B-girls in the Breaking for Gold rankings will advance to the Olympic Qualifier Series, set to be held next year from March to June. The 26-year-old of Korean descent was ranked fourth ahead of the event in Montpellier.

Chinese B-girl 671 also topped the podium with a decisive 3-0 victory on Thursday, defeating reigning European champion Nicka.

Wizard will next compete at the Pan American Championships in Santiago, Chile from May 27-28, with the winner directly qualifying for the Paris Games. He will have another chance to clinch a spot when he attempts to defend his title at worlds in Leuven, Belgium (Sept. 23-24).

Wizard beat Shigekix for the world championship last October.

The sport's highly anticipated Olympic debut in Paris will feature a men's and women's tournament, with 16 competitors in each. Breaking will take place at the iconic Place de la Concorde from Aug. 9-10, 2024.

WATCH | How breaking community can benefit from the Olympics:

Breakers competed in Toronto and shared how the community can benefit from the Olympics

7 days ago
Duration 2:20
Breakers from all over the world competed in Toronto for an event called Rock Harder: The Breaking Draft. They shared what the breaking community means to them and how the Olympics is a great platform to showcase Breaking.
