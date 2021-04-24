Pavan, Humana-Paredes rally past fellow Canadians at FIVB World Tour event
Bansley, Wilkerson hurt by missed serves late in games, blown lead in Saturday loss
Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson continue to be a resilient duo, but a lack of finish proved costly again Saturday.
Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won 2-0 (21-19, 24-22) in pool play at a FIVB World Tour 4-star beach volleyball event in Mexico, improving to 2-0 at the tournament and 8-2 lifetime against their fellow Canadians.
The reigning world champions also prevailed 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Monday at the first of three events FIVB, volleyball's world governing body, arranged in a hub environment in Cancun. The world's top-ranked tandem went on to win a second straight silver medal on Tuesday to open the season.
On Saturday, Bansley and Wilkerson won five consecutive points to go up 17-12 in the second set, only to have Pavan and Humana-Paredes draw even at 19-19 when Wilkerson touched the ball as it appeared to be headed out of bounds.
WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes now 3-0 in 2021 vs. fellow Canadians:
Pavan and Humana-Paredes ended the match after Wilkerson served long.
Handling call, missed serve hurt
Trailing 20-18 in the opening set, Bansley and Wilkerson closed to within a point before Wilkerson's serve sailed out of bounds to end the game.
On Monday, Bansley and Wilkerson closed to within a point at 15-14 and later 18-17 in the second set before the former's ace tied the set 19-19. After Pavan and Humana-Paredes went up 20-19 on a handling call to Bansley, she evened matters with a kill.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes took the match following a missed serve by Wilkerson and a Humana-Paredes ace, with the ball landing on the line.
On their way to the podium, they fought back from a first-set loss to Bansley and Wilkerson to prevail 21-18 and 15-9.
Bansley and Wilkerson saw their record fall to 1-1 in the second Cancun competition after they opened with a 2-0 victory over Americans Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings on Friday.
WATCH | Bring It In: Solving the ongoing Tokyo 2021 problem:
