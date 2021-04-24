Skip to Main Content

Pavan, Humana-Paredes rally past fellow Canadians at FIVB World Tour event

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won 2-0 (21-19, 24-22) in pool play Saturday at a FIVB World Tour 4-star beach volleyball event in Cancun, Mexico, improving to 8-2 lifetime against fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson.

Bansley, Wilkerson hurt by missed serves late in games, blown lead in Saturday loss

Doug Harrison · CBC Sports ·
Sarah Pavan, left, and Melissa Humana Paredes, right, improved to 3-0 this season and 8-2 lifetime against fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson with a two-set victory in pool play Saturday at a FIVB 4-star beach volleyball event in Cancun, Mexico. (Submitted by FIVB)

Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson continue to be a resilient duo, but a lack of finish proved costly again Saturday.

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won 2-0 (21-19, 24-22) in pool play at a FIVB World Tour 4-star beach volleyball event in Mexico, improving to 2-0 at the tournament and 8-2 lifetime against their fellow Canadians.

The reigning world champions also prevailed 2-0 in the quarter-finals on Monday at the first of three events FIVB, volleyball's world governing body, arranged in a hub environment in Cancun. The world's top-ranked tandem went on to win a second straight silver medal on Tuesday to open the season.

On Saturday, Bansley and Wilkerson won five consecutive points to go up 17-12 in the second set, only to have Pavan and Humana-Paredes draw even at 19-19 when Wilkerson touched the ball as it appeared to be headed out of bounds.

WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes now 3-0 in 2021 vs. fellow Canadians:

Pavan and Humana-Paredes grab beach volleyball victory against fellow Canadians

Sports

2 hours ago
0:26
Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes captured a pool play victory over fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 21-19, 24-22 at the FIVB beach volleyball world tour event in Cancun, Mexico Saturday. 0:26
After Pavan finished off a long rally to take a 21-20 lead, a Wilkerson kill evened matters. Then, Humana-Paredes' shot eluded Wilkerson but the latter tied the match 22-22 with strong net play.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes ended the match after Wilkerson served long.

Handling call, missed serve hurt

Trailing 20-18 in the opening set, Bansley and Wilkerson closed to within a point before Wilkerson's serve sailed out of bounds to end the game.

On Monday, Bansley and Wilkerson closed to within a point at 15-14 and later 18-17 in the second set before the former's ace tied the set 19-19. After Pavan and Humana-Paredes went up 20-19 on a handling call to Bansley, she evened matters with a kill.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes took the match following a missed serve by Wilkerson and a Humana-Paredes ace, with the ball landing on the line.

On March 12, Pavan and Humana-Paredes earned a silver medal at the Katara Beach World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

On their way to the podium, they fought back from a first-set loss to Bansley and Wilkerson to prevail 21-18 and 15-9.

Bansley and Wilkerson saw their record fall to 1-1 in the second Cancun competition after they opened with a 2-0 victory over Americans Brooke Sweat and Kerri Walsh Jennings on Friday.

WATCH | Bring It In: Solving the ongoing Tokyo 2021 problem:

Talking Tokyo: Is a return to both Olympics in the same year the answer?

Sports

3 months ago
9:51
Morgan Campbell is joined by Meghan McPeak and Dave Zirin to discuss the Tokyo Olympics, and if they'll happen. 9:51

Doug Harrison

Doug Harrison has covered the professional and amateur scene as a senior writer for CBC Sports since 2003. Previously, the Burlington, Ont., native covered the NHL and other leagues for Faceoff.com. Follow the award-winning journalist @harrisoncbc

