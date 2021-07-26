Japanese worker offers poignant reminder of what's been lost at these Olympics

In the Sapporo Stadium that sits just over 40,000 people, the air was thick with silence. The soccer pitch was being tended to as athletes were regrouping in their lockers for halftime during a recent game.

However, amongst the quiet, there was a little buzz of activity and it came from a small group of reporters, which included myself and CBC producer, Meg Roberts. We are the privileged few who are working on site to share these Olympics with Canadian viewers.

The irony is that in this empty stadium, this small group of media is kept in close proximity, yet still governed by strict COVID-distancing regulations. I am fortunate to be in the newly invented "influencer" position that allows me to take in the match mere metres from the field.

However, during halftime, I zipped up to the press area to touch base with Meg. We were quickly discussing storylines of the game before I had to return to the field level for the second half.

Knowing I'd be there but a moment, I hadn't booked a seat and was quickly told I needed to move by one of the venue officials.

In my Canadian way I chuckled and sighed while smiling and doing what I was told. I then said off-hand, "This is so funny."

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

A worker walking by, who was decked out in her Tokyo Regalia, overheard me and stopped. She looked me dead in the eye, with a profound energy. She said, "No, it's not funny. It's sad.

"Watching the opening ceremony my heart broke," she said. "We (the Japanese) have worked so hard and with so much struggle. It broke my heart to see that empty stadium."

I instantly recognized my error and replied, "You're right. And I know Canada, and likely the world, feels sorry for Japan."

I paused and said with genuine sincerity, "I'm sorry."

We both had tears in our eyes — it was remarkably profound and will bring me continued context and gravity as I watch the athletes compete.

Still, even amongst the struggle, there is a sense of gratitude. These Olympics, are bringing the world together and I think it's something we all desperately needed.

Kelly