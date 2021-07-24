It's 7-11 almost 24/7 when it comes to Olympic fine dining

When I arrived at the Olympics here in Tokyo I knew it was going to be a challenge to find food. I packed two huge boxes of protein bars hoping they would get me through the first two weeks of the most strict protocols — including not being able to leave our hotel accommodation.

Prior to leaving I learned our hotel in Tokyo had an attached 7-Eleven. Now, having never been to Japan before I was unaware of how different the experience at Sev (as we called it back in Saskatoon where I grew up), and where I'd go to get Slurpees, was going to be.

All I pictured in my head were hot dogs that had been sitting in an oven for too long, and cheese for nachos that probably, maybe, was safe to eat. So when the time finally came to venture to the hallowed gated of the 7-Eleven here in Tokyo, I wasn't expecting much. But that changed in a hurry.

The place is bursting with everything you could want and more. As many know, coffee is an essential part of living for me. That iced coffee selection is out of worldly. And the machine-made lattes I get every morning are surprisingly great.

The sandwich selection is better than most grocery stores in Toronto — the egg salad sandwiches might be the best I've had. Pocky for dessert. Edamame chips for snacks. And my favourite sports drink, Pocari Sweat, which is made here in Japan, is my favourite drink on a cold day or after my hotel workouts.

While I've been documenting my 7-Eleven experiences every day, my tweets about it have been starting to circulate widely. My feed is now filled with people from Japan giving me suggestions and things to try.

One of my favourite tweets, and I'm not sure if this is the perfect translation, served as a warning though as I continue to travel to 7-Eleven for at least the next week for food.

"Please be careful about your body and do your best work," the tweet said.

This is now my Olympic motto.

Devin