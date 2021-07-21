If the mask is the COVID uniform, then Japanese are the A team

The mask. During this seemingly unending pandemic, it's become part of the global uniform. In Canada and in many other jurisdictions around the world, it hasn't always been embraced. You have your anti-maskers, those who no matter what the rules are or what the science says just won't wear one. More endemic are those who simply go through the motions and wear it as a beard or below their nose.

That's not the case in Tokyo.

Here mask compliance is ubiquitous. Out of the thousands of people I have seen since arriving, I have not seen a single person without a mask. Not one. And it's not just an indoor thing. Even outdoors, in seering 40-degree heat, mask compliance is universal. And always worn as if lifted from a poster outlining proper mask usage. Vaccine rate may be low in Japan and there were about 1,200 new cases in Tokyo on Tuesday.

But as Japan continues to battle Covid, convincing people to wear a mask clearly won't be an issue.