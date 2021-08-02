The magic of the Olympics, delivered in a manila envelope

I'll probably never get the chance to meet Yoko, a 45-year-old Japanese mother, but she's made my Olympic experience in Tokyo one I'll never forget.

Let me explain.

A small manila package, addressed in Japanese to "Devin Heroux, cbc.ca" arrived at my desk inside the International Broadcast Centre on Sunday afternoon.

For me? How? And why? Who was it from?

"Open it!" said one of my colleagues, eager to learn what was inside.

I was just as eager but was trying to play it somewhat cool.

The IBC, for context, is where the broadcasters set up shop during the Olympics. The security is tight. So how did whoever was sending me this package find out how to get it to me? And how did it actually get to the right place?

I was floored and my mind was racing as I started to peel away tape.

Before I opened the package I started thinking that maybe I was getting sent some snacks or souvenirs from 7-Eleven. My daily trips to the convenient store, or combini as they call it here, have become somewhat famous.

Inside the package were little packs of Lego: a puppy, a hamburger, and bullet trains. There was a fan too. The heat has been suffocating and I've been tweeting about it daily.

I'm Yoko. I live in Tokyo. I hope you would not be offended to receive this letter from me. - Letter to Devin Heroux

There was a note attached to the fan.

"This is 'Uchiwa' (fan)," it began. "It is an essential item for hot summer in Tokyo!!"

The letter went on to explain that the fan is not sold at a 100 yen shop, what I'm assuming is the equivalent of our Dollar Stores back in Canada. These were awesome gifts and an incredible surprise but I still had no idea who was sending this all to me.

Then at the bottom of the package was a two-page handwritten note.

"Dear Mr. Devin Heroux," it started. "Nice to meet you!! I'm Yoko, 45-year-old housewife. I live in Tokyo. I hope you would not be offended to receive this letter from me."

The paper these magical words were written on was equally compelling, with touches of gold leaves and flowers patterned on it.

Yoko went on.

"I found you on the internet, that article was your Twitter," she wrote.

The two pages were laced with welcoming words and beauty and warmth and care. Yoko told me that we share our love of 7-Eleven and that she wanted us journalists to be able to enjoy Tokyo when we were here, but understood with all the restrictions that couldn't really happen.

"I feel very sorry," she wrote.

Then Yoko told me about her four-year-old son and his love of bullet trains. "I found these items a few days ago. My son was very excited because these are bullet train."

Yoko finished by saying she wanted me to put together the Lego when I had "breathing time" and that she hopes I come back to Japan when COVID-19 is over.

"I hope that this letter will reach you safely. From Yoko."

It has indeed reached me safely, Yoko.

And this unexpected surprise is my moment of the Olympics. Thank you for your welcome and the reminder of humanity, community and kindness.

Faster. Stronger. Higher.

Together.

Devin