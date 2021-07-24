Czech beach volleyball player, German cyclist out of Olympics with COVID-19

The very first match of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament has been cancelled because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19.

Marketa Slukova tested positive earlier this week, knocking her and partner Barbora Hermannova out of the Tokyo Games.

The Czechs were supposed to be playing a team from the host country that would have been making its Olympic debut. Instead, the Japanese pair of Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii earned the victory by default.

Slukova is one of at least three members of the Czech team who have tested positive since their arrival in Japan, including men's beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic.

The team has said it's investigating if the outbreak of COVID-19 is linked to its charter flight to Tokyo.

German cyclist out

German cyclist Simon Geschke has been ruled out of the men's road race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

The German team says Geschke initially tested positive Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.

Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race Saturday. The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke's roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus. Team staff tested negative.

Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.

The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.

Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that "I feel fine physically but emotionally it's a really terrible day for me."