Olympic wake-up call: Canada wins historic softball medal, women's judo delivers again

Shania Twain said it best: 'Let's go girls.'

Driven, focused, and strong, Canadian Olympians won more medals on Tuesday in Tokyo.

As the rain came down, Canadians made history in softball by defeating Mexico 3-2 for a bronze. It's the first-ever medal for Canada in the sport.

The team huddled before Danielle Lawrie pitched the final strikeout, then rushed toward her to celebrate. CBC Sports's Devin Heroux has more on the game that has changed the story of softball in Canada forever.

Here's a quick look at more of what you missed in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Silver in the pool

If you had an early night, you would have just missed Kylie Masse start the Tokyo morning off with a bang. The swimmer from LaSalle, Ont., got the ball rolling by swimming to silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

She finished in 57.72 seconds, while gold medallist Kaylee McKeown of Australia set an Olympic record with a time of 57.47.

WATCH | Canada's Kylie Masse wins silver in 100-metre backstroke:

Canada's Kylie Masse earns Olympic silver medal in 100m backstroke STN Olympics 5:54 Australia's Kaylee McKeown set an Olympic record with a time of 57.47 seconds, while two-time reigning world champion Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., finished in second place with a time of 57.72 in the women's Olympic 100-metre backstroke. 5:54

Another bronze in judo

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada won a bronze medal in the under-63 kg event in the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old of St. Hubert, Que. has become the second Canadian woman to clinch an Olympic medal in judo, only one day after Jessica Klimkait broke the barrier in 57 kilogram event.

Judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada celebrates after winning bronze against Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

Her bronze brought Canada's count at these Games to seven total medals. It's also the first time Canada has ever won multiple medals in judo at the same Olympics.

CBC Sports's Jamie Strashin has more on Beauchemin-Pinard's stellar bout.

At the time of publishing, Canadian weightlifter Maude Charron will also look to ride her momentum onto the podium in women's 64 kg division.

She'll begin competition at 6:50 a.m. ET, with the competition streaming live on CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.

Less than 1 point off the podium

It was so close they could taste it. Canadians divers Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay missed third place in the 10-metre synchronized event by the smallest of margins: 0.54 points. They finished in fourth with a score of 299.16.

Instead, the bronze went to Mexico, while the Americans won their first-ever medal in the event — a silver. The Chinese duo won gold, a feat the country's pulled off since the event was introduced in 2000.

Naomi Osaka bounced from tennis tourney

In a shocking outcome, Naomi Osaka of Japan was knocked out of the women's singles tennis tournament.

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. (Edgar Su/Reuters)

Osaka, ranked second in the world, lost in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Since Australia's Ash Barty and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus have also lost, it means the top three women in the world right now won't be playing for a medal.

Bermuda wins 1st Olympic gold

After Flora Duffy of Bermuda crossed the finish line of the women's triathlon, she buried her face in her hands.

The 33-year-old had just won Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal in any sport. Her accomplishment is also the second Olympic medal of any colour for the country.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy celebrates her win in the women's individual triathlon competition during the Tokyo Olympic Games. It was the first-ever gold medal for her country. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

Amélie Kretz finished with the best ever-result for a Canadian woman in 15th place. Meanwhile Joanna Brown of Carp, Ont., had to contend with not only one, but two flat tires in the cycling leg. She couldn't finish the race in her Olympic debut.

1st Olympic medals in surfing

The first-ever medals in surfing were awarded in the sport's Olympic debut on Tuesday. Brazil's Italo Ferreira and American Carissa Moore won the men's and women's shortboard competitions at the Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach.

Ferreira, the reigning world champion, beat Japan's Kanoa Igarashi. Moore, who has four world champion titles to her name, defeated Bianca Buitendag of South Africa in the finals.

Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action on the waves of Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach in Chiba, Japan. (Lisi Niesner/Reuters) American Carissa Moore competes for gold during the women's surfing competition. (Francisco Seco/The Associated Press)

Tropical storm

There's no doubt about it: Tokyo has been hot. So incredibly warm, in fact, that an archer passed out on the first day of competition.

Now, things are getting soggy. Rowing and archery events have been postponed. It's typhoon season in Japan, and Tropical Storm Nepartak means competitors like surfers and sailors are contending with rains and winds.

But the rain brought a positive sign for American triathlete Katie Zaferes, who lost her father three months ago. As a rainbow emerged during the women's event, she told USA Triathlon that she thought, "Hey, Dad!"

She then raced to a bronze-medal finish.