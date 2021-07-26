Olympic wake-up call: Canada secures emotional bronze medal, new national records

It was an emotional day in Tokyo on Monday, as Canadians posted national records and earned a historic bronze medal in judo.

Judoka Jessica Klimkait won the bronze in an explosive performance in the under-57 kilogram event. The reigning world champion from Whitby, Ont., became the first Canadian woman to take home an Olympic medal in judo.

The 24-year-old yearned for a chance in the gold-medal contest. CBC Sports's Devin Heroux recounts Klimkait's dominance on the mat against Kaja Kajzer of Slovakia and how she came back after a tough semifinal loss.

On the men's side, Canadian Arthur Margelidon succeeded in the repechage to move into the bronze-medal match, but lost to Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia.

The opportunity came five years after Margelidon's hopes were dashed in Rio. The 27-year-old was to make his Olympic debut with Team Canada in 2016, but broke his arm and couldn't compete.

Here's some more of what you might have missed in Tokyo on Monday.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

New Canadian records

In case you missed it, the day started as a golden one in the pool: Maggie Mac Neil won the 1st gold medal for Canada at these Games. Three of four medals won by Canada have been in aquatics.

The 21-year-old from London, Ont. squinted without her glasses to read the times across the pool and was in shock to see her name in first place.

A golden GIF for a golden reaction. <br><br>We had to do it 🇨🇦🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/mags_swims26?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mags_swims26</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/CApzxntVDh">pic.twitter.com/CApzxntVDh</a> —@CBCOlympics

Fourteen-year-old Summer McIntosh of Toronto finished fourth in the women's 400-metre freestyle race in her Olympic debut. The teen set a new Canadian record time of four minutes, 2.42 seconds.

A national record was set on the men's side too — the Canadian men's 4x100 metre freestyle earned a fourth-place finish and swam a speedy 3:10.82.

Three-time Olympian and 37-year-old Brent Hayden led the way for the Canadian team, also comprised of Joshua Liendo Edwards, Yuri Kisil, and Markus Thormeyer.

13-year-olds get skateboarding gold, silver

Teen skateboarders swept the podium in the women's street skateboarding competition.

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first-ever gold. And Brazil's Rayssa Leal — also just 13 — got silver.

Japan's Funa Nakayama, 18-years-old, won bronze. The country has captured three of six available medals in men's and women's skateboarding so far, including the men's street gold.

Brazil's Rayssa Leal (silver), Japan's Momiji Nishiya (gold) and Japan's Funa Nakayama (bronze) pose during the medal ceremony of the skateboarding women's street final in Tokyo. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile Canadian Annie Guglia got 19th place. Even being in Tokyo was a surprise for Guglia, who only just found out she would get the chance to compete ahead of the weekend.

Flag-bearers get start in basketball, rugby 7s

Canada's women's basketball team is on the medal hunt, but was narrowly defeated by Serbia in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Miranda Ayim of Team Canada drives to the basket against Serbia during the second half of the women's preliminary round Group A game. ( Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Canadians were behind after the first half, and despite making moves to tie the game, lost 72-68.

One half of the Canadian flag-bearing duo, Miranda Ayim of London, Ont., was battling on the court, where Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont. earned 16 points.

The other flag-bearer, Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., got in on the Tokyo action in men's rugby sevens.

The Canadian team made its Olympic debut on Monday, but faltered against Great Britain, losing 24-0.

They later put up a fight against reigning Olympic champions Fiji, but remained winless after a 28-14 match.

Men's triathlon

Norway won its first Olympic medal of the Games, with Kristian Blummenfelt earning gold in men's triathlon. He crossed the finish line in a time of 1:45:04.

Just behind him, Alex Yee of Great Britain grabbed the silver and Hayden Wilde of New Zealand captured the bronze.

Kristian Blummenfelt of Team Norway celebrates after crossing the line to win the men's individual triathlon. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Athletes had to restart the race after a boat was seen blocking the start line of the swimming leg, and reversing as competitors dove into the water.

CBC Sports's Jamie Strashin has details on the exhausting race, as well as the disappointment from Canadian Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Man., who finished 15th. Fellow Canadian Matthew Sharpe finished 49th.