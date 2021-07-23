Olympic wake-up call: Let the Games begin

As anti-Olympic protestors gathered outside government offices and select personnel streamed into an otherwise fan-less stadium for the opening ceremony, Japan took one step closer to the official start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Live coverage of the ceremony is available on CBC TV network, CBC Gem, the CBC Olympics app and CBC Sports' Tokyo 2020 website.

Canada will be the 45th country to enter the National Olympic Stadium, one year after the Games were postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In anticipation of flag bearers Miranda Ayim and Nathan Hirayama leading the way, here's what you missed in Tokyo on Friday.

Outside the stadium

As the ceremony nears, protestors are marching the streets of Tokyo, currently under a fourth state of emergency due to heightening COVID-19 cases.

Others have come together with mixed excitement to mingle outside where the Olympic cauldron will be lit. Some officials and media will be allowed into the stadium, along with a smaller parade of athletes, but fans will be kept out.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Here are some views ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday:

Anti-Olympics protestors hold signs during a rally near the Tokyo Metropolitan Government complex where the final Olympic torch relay event took place Friday. (Kantaro Komiya/The Associated Press)

Protesters against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are seen from a taxi as they march. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

Quite the scene here out front of National Olympic Stadium as hundreds of people gather to get a photo with the rings. <br><br>Many who would have been inside the stadium tonight for the festivities. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/V4Lw2pIeDw">pic.twitter.com/V4Lw2pIeDw</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Lots of people milling around the stadium ahead of tonight’s opening ceremonies. Very unfortunate they won’t be to witness this in person.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/KLiJf9kj7f">pic.twitter.com/KLiJf9kj7f</a> —@StrashinCBC

Update on Canadian goalkeeper

CBC Sports's Kelly VanderBeek reports that Stephanie Labbé — goalkeeper for Canada's women's soccer team — is doing well following a rib joint injury.

Labbé suffered the injury during her team's opening match – a 1-1 draw against Japan on Wednesday. She crashed into a Japanese player, but stayed in the game to block a critical penalty shot. Kailen Sheridan came in afterward to replace her in goal.

Although Labbé's status is questionable, she hasn't been ruled out of Canada's must-win game against Chile, which goes ahead on Saturday in Sapporo.

Canadian's surprise chance

Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia is boarding a last-minute flight to Japan, potentially competing in the street event as a substitute.

The whirlwind change comes after another athlete, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to pull out of competition.

The domino effect of her exit means the 30-year-old from Montreal might get a chance to shine in the sport's Olympic debut, should any skateboarding replacements be needed.

The latest media reports show over 100 people connected to the Games have contracted the virus since July 1st.

Tony Hawk in Japan

Legendary Tony Hawk — at the Games as a media correspondent —hit the Ariake Urban Sports Park course on Friday. He posted clips to Instagram with reflections on how the Olympic debut would inspire a new generation.

"As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games," he wrote.

"It's surreal to now be in Tokyo bearing witness to this milestone in the most unprecedented circumstances. I know in the end it will help to grow skateboarding's profile internationally, exposing our passion to an audience that has never seen it before or simply refused to embrace it."

Canadian archers get target practice

The men's and women's qualifying rounds in archery saw Canadians Crispin Duenas and Stephanie Barrett rank 16th and 46th, respectively.

Though they'll compete separately on July 27, the pair just missed the cut to compete together in the mixed team event, which is debuting at the Games.

Only the top 16 mixed teams from the qualifier move on, but their combined score placed Canada in 17th.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Stephanie Barrett of Team Canada looks on in the Women's Individual Ranking Round during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The ranking also decides their matches in the elimination rounds. Barrett will face Yasemin Anagöz of Turkey, and Duenas will take on Dan Olaru of Moldova.

Meanwhile, the day also marked the breaking of an Olympic record. South Korea's An San surpassed the women's Olympic archery record by scoring 680 in the qualifying round.