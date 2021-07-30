Olympic wake-up call: No 3-peat for trampolinist Rosie MacLennan, Canada's soccer team reaches semis
Moments after Canadian trampolinist Rosie MacLennan finished in fourth place at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday, she rushed over to her competitors to congratulate them.
It was mixed emotions for the two-time gold medallist from Toronto. In a surprise announcement, MacLennan revealed that she badly injured her ankle a few weeks ago.
For a time, the 32-year-old didn't know whether she would even be able to defend her title in Tokyo. But she made it and scored 55.460.
"I really try and lead with joy, and I really try and lead with the love for the sport," she said. "I always say to people, 'You're not defined by one result.'"
CBC Sports's Jamie Strashin has the story on the Canadian's perseverance and pressure to win three gold medals.
Here's more of what you missed in Tokyo on Friday.
A golden moment
While they didn't compete overnight in Canada, how could we not mention the inspiring gold in rowing?
Canada's women's eight crew finished atop the podium on Friday — and sang an exuberant O Canada — for the first time in 29 years. Marnie McBean, chef de mission of Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo, and Kathleen Heddle, who died this year, were a part of the last winning crew.
Taking off at a blistering pace, the Canadian team stayed at least half a boat ahead of the others, and after their victory collapsed on each other in triumph and exhaustion.
Canada's soccer team reaches semis
Canada women's soccer team knocked out Brazil in the quarter-finals of the women's Olympic tournament on Friday.
Scoreless through regulation and extra time, the game was decided by penalty kicks. While Canada's Christine Sinclair missed her shot, the first for Canada, two saves by goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé clinched the victory for Canada.
The win books Canada's ticket to the semifinals.
And they did so in front of fans.
Limited spectators had been allowed specifically into the Miyagi Stadium. Miyagi and Shizuoka are two prefectures of the Games that allow a restricted number of people into the stands.
Track and field events begin
Olympic track and field events have officially begun, with athletes powering through heats and qualification rounds in the heat with the hopes of getting closer to the moment they can compete for gold.
Canada's Crystal Emmanuel qualified for the women's 100-metre semifinal while two fellow Canadians, John Gay and Matt Hughes, move on in the 3,000-metre steeplechase.
Canadian high jumper Django Lovett cruised into the final in his Olympic debut, clearing 2.28 metres.
Some Canadians have already been knocked out of the mix, including Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, who narrowly missed the podium in Rio 2016 in the women's 800-metre.
Records fall in the pool
Swimmers have been saving their best for Tokyo.
Canada's Penny Oleksiak raced to another Canadian record in 100-metre freestyle with a time of 52.70 seconds. It wasn't enough to defend her title, and the Toronto athlete finished in fourth.
Australia's Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record for gold while Cate Campbell of Australia edged out Oleksiak for third.
Meanwhile, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won her second silver of the Games. She became the first Hong Kong swimmer not only to get one medal, but two.
South Africa also had a momentous day, with swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker winning its first gold in Tokyo in the women's 200-metre breaststroke.
On the men's side, Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold and set an Olympic record in the 200-metre backstroke. China's Wang Shun took the men's 200-metre individual medley.
Djokovic out of Tokyo tennis
Serbia's Novak Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world, missed his chance at a "Golden Slam."
The champion was chasing gold, hoping to win that medal along with four majors in the same year.
Despite taking the first set, Djokovic had a stunning loss to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the men's singles tournament (1-6, 6-3, 6-1.)
Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, will go up against Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee, ranked 25th, for gold.
BMX racing
Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won men's BMX racing gold — after badly injuring his knee in training. Kimmann was preparing earlier in the week when he hit an official who ended up on the track.
The Dutch racer also crashed back in the quarterfinals of Rio 2016. After his bike burst into pieces, he grabbed part of the frame and limped as he ran alongside the track to the finish line.
Canada's Drew Mechielsen made the women's final, where she finished eighth. Bethany Shriever of Great Britain took the gold.
