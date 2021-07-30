Olympic wake-up call: No 3-peat for trampolinist Rosie MacLennan, Canada's soccer team reaches semis

Moments after Canadian trampolinist Rosie MacLennan finished in fourth place at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Friday, she rushed over to her competitors to congratulate them.

It was mixed emotions for the two-time gold medallist from Toronto. In a surprise announcement, MacLennan revealed that she badly injured her ankle a few weeks ago.

For a time, the 32-year-old didn't know whether she would even be able to defend her title in Tokyo. But she made it and scored 55.460.

"I really try and lead with joy, and I really try and lead with the love for the sport," she said. "I always say to people, 'You're not defined by one result.'"

CBC Sports's Jamie Strashin has the story on the Canadian's perseverance and pressure to win three gold medals.

Here's more of what you missed in Tokyo on Friday.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

A golden moment

While they didn't compete overnight in Canada, how could we not mention the inspiring gold in rowing?

Canada's women's eight crew finished atop the podium on Friday — and sang an exuberant O Canada — for the first time in 29 years. Marnie McBean, chef de mission of Canada's Olympic team in Tokyo, and Kathleen Heddle, who died this year, were a part of the last winning crew.

WATCH | Canada's women's eight rows to gold:

Canada's women's eight rowers win 1st Olympic gold medal since 1992 Sports 11:01 Canada's women's eight crew captured gold on the final day of Olympic rowing in Tokyo on Friday, winning the event for the first time in 29 years. 11:01

Taking off at a blistering pace, the Canadian team stayed at least half a boat ahead of the others, and after their victory collapsed on each other in triumph and exhaustion.

Canada's soccer team reaches semis

Canada women's soccer team knocked out Brazil in the quarter-finals of the women's Olympic tournament on Friday.

Scoreless through regulation and extra time, the game was decided by penalty kicks. While Canada's Christine Sinclair missed her shot, the first for Canada, two saves by goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé clinched the victory for Canada.

The win books Canada's ticket to the semifinals.

And they did so in front of fans.

Limited spectators had been allowed specifically into the Miyagi Stadium. Miyagi and Shizuoka are two prefectures of the Games that allow a restricted number of people into the stands.

Ludmila da Silva of Brazil is challenged by Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan during the women's quarter-final match at Miyagi Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan. (Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

A young fan waves Team Brazil and Team Canada flags before the women's quarter-final match in Rifu. (Koki Nagahama/Getty Images)

Track and field events begin

Olympic track and field events have officially begun, with athletes powering through heats and qualification rounds in the heat with the hopes of getting closer to the moment they can compete for gold.

Canada's Crystal Emmanuel qualified for the women's 100-metre semifinal while two fellow Canadians, John Gay and Matt Hughes, move on in the 3,000-metre steeplechase.

Canadian high jumper Django Lovett cruised into the final in his Olympic debut, clearing 2.28 metres.

Toronto's Django Lovett competes in the men's high jump qualification in Tokyo. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Some Canadians have already been knocked out of the mix, including Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, who narrowly missed the podium in Rio 2016 in the women's 800-metre.

Records fall in the pool

Swimmers have been saving their best for Tokyo.

Canada's Penny Oleksiak raced to another Canadian record in 100-metre freestyle with a time of 52.70 seconds. It wasn't enough to defend her title, and the Toronto athlete finished in fourth.

WATCH | Oleksiak sets a national record:

Oleksiak 4th as Australia's McKeon swims to Olympic record 100m freestyle gold Sports 6:15 Australian Emma McKeon set an Olympic record time of 51.96 seconds to win the gold medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle event, while Toronto's Penny Oleksiak just missed the podium, finishing in fourth place. 6:15

Australia's Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record for gold while Cate Campbell of Australia edged out Oleksiak for third.

Meanwhile, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong won her second silver of the Games. She became the first Hong Kong swimmer not only to get one medal, but two.

South Africa also had a momentous day, with swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker winning its first gold in Tokyo in the women's 200-metre breaststroke.

Gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa is embraced by her fellow competitors, including Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor who earned silver and bronze, and Kaylene Corbett, who placed fifth. (Harry How/Getty Images)

On the men's side, Evgeny Rylov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold and set an Olympic record in the 200-metre backstroke. China's Wang Shun took the men's 200-metre individual medley.

Djokovic out of Tokyo tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, ranked No. 1 in the world, missed his chance at a "Golden Slam."

The champion was chasing gold, hoping to win that medal along with four majors in the same year.

Despite taking the first set, Djokovic had a stunning loss to Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals of the men's singles tournament (1-6, 6-3, 6-1.)

Zverev, ranked No. 5 in the world, will go up against Karen Khachanov of the Russian Olympic Committee, ranked 25th, for gold.

BMX racing

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won men's BMX racing gold — after badly injuring his knee in training. Kimmann was preparing earlier in the week when he hit an official who ended up on the track.

The Dutch racer also crashed back in the quarterfinals of Rio 2016. After his bike burst into pieces, he grabbed part of the frame and limped as he ran alongside the track to the finish line.

Niek Kimmann of Team Netherlands competes during the men's BMX final on Friday in Tokyo. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Canada's Drew Mechielsen made the women's final, where she finished eighth. Bethany Shriever of Great Britain took the gold.