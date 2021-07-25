Olympic wake-up call: Canada earns its 1st medals in Tokyo

Canadian women are bringing home the hardware.

It started with a bang, Canada winning its first medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The Canadian women's 4x100-metre freestyle relay team — including swimmers Kayla Sanchez, Maggie Mac Neil, Rebecca Smith, and Penny Oleksiak — raced to silver on Sunday.

Next, divers Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu won silver together in the synchronized 3-metre springboard competition.

CBC Sports's Devin Heroux has more on those spectacular moments, from the determined Oleksiak pushing through those final metres in the pool to the Canadian diving duo staying cool on the Olympic stage.

And before we get into a quick look at more of the Tokyo action, here are some of those silver medal reactions:

Canada's Maggie Mac Neil, Kayla Sanchez, and Rebecca Smith celebrate after Penny Oleksiak secures the silver medal in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images) Canadians Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini Beaulieu react after winning silver in the women's three-metre synchronized diving on Sunday in Tokyo. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)

Canada's softball team will play for bronze

Canada will get the chance to play for a medal in softball, it just won't be gold or silver.

The Canadians lost 1-0 in extra innings to reigning Olympic champions Japan, who managed to score its single run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Canadians have their last round-robin game against Italy on Monday, before gearing up to play for a medal on Tuesday in Fukushima, Japan.

Olympic journey ends for Canadian boxer

Getting to the Games was the first battle. But it ended in heartbreak for Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold, who lost her preliminary fight by unanimous decision to Nina Radovanovic of Serbia.

It wasn't a smooth journey for the 34-year-old from Kitchener, Ont., who competed in the 48-51kg division.

Bujold was on maternity leave in 2018 and 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of Olympic qualifiers, it seemed the 11-time national champion wouldn't be allowed to compete.

CBC Sports's Jamie Strashin has more on Bujold's legal battle and inspiring story to get into the ring.

Canada out of men's tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was defeated in the first round of the men's singles tennis tournament on Sunday — but he wasn't knocked out by Andy Murray.

The British player, who was slated to play the Canadian, withdrew from the men's singles tournament ahead of their match. Instead Auger-Aliassime went up against a replacement, Australian Max Purcell, and lost 6-4, 7-6 (2).

That leaves Leylah Annie Fernandez as the last Canadian remaining in any of the Olympic tennis tournaments.

On the women's side on Sunday, jaws dropped when the Olympic dreams of Australian Ash Barty — ranked No. 1 in the world — came to an end. Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, ranked 48th, was the victor, defeating her in straight sets (6-4, 6-3.)

1st Olympic medal in skateboarding

A historic hometown finish: Japan's Yuto Horigome won the first-ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding.

The 22-year-old — born in Tokyo and currently living in the United States — scored a total of 37.18 to take the top spot in the men's street competition.

Micky Papa of Vancouver missed the final by two spots, finishing 10th in the qualifiers. Matt Berger of Kamloops, B.C., came in 20th.

Yuto Horigome of Japan celebrates winning the gold medal in the skateboarding men's street finals at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Fencing and Taekwondo

Canadian fencer Kelleigh Ryan made it to the top eight in the women's individual foil before being beat by Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). All three Canadian women competing in the discipline made it to the top 16.

Winnipeg's Skylar Park also advanced to the quarter-finals of Taekwondo in the 57-kilogram class before dropping her matchup 11-3 to Taiwan's Chia-Ling Lo. She earlier beat Stacey Hymer of Australia.

"It stings because I wanted to win badly for Canada and for my family. Going to take all the lessons that I learnt, and I'll be back in three years," she said.

She's coached by her dad, Jae Park, who said he was "super proud" of his daughter.