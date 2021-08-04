Olympic wake-up call: Canada's decathletes make a statement, watch Andre De Grasse's 200m final

Canada's athletes have been striking as they compete in the men's decathlon at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Damian Warner and Pierce LePage of Canada were 1-2 in the standings after three events. The high jump event was still underway at publish time.

Warner finished the 100-metres in 10.12 seconds to tie his decathlon world record. He nearly broke his record in long jump and had an improved result in shot put. He cleared 2.02 metres in high jump, but missed his three jumps at 2.05 metres.

LePage also brought his best effort, winning his groups in long jump and shot put, and serving the third-fastest time in the 100.

WATCH | Warner executes in decathlon's 100 metres:

Damian Warner equals his world best time in 100m sprint to open the decathlon Sports 4:43 Damian Warner of London, Ont., matched his world decathlon best time of 10.12 seconds in the 100-metre portion of the Olympic men's decathlon. Fellow Canadian Pierce LePage of Whitby, Ont., finished third overall with a time of 10.43. 4:43

Here's what you else you might have missed in Tokyo on Wednesday:

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

De Grasse, Brown in 200 metre race

Another morning, another opportunity for Andre De Grasse to add to Canada's medal haul.

He'll be vying for a place on the podium in the finals of the men's 200-metre race, along with Canadian Aaron Brown. Both men qualified in the semifinals on Wednesday.

De Grasse had a personal best and Canadian record in the 200-metre semifinal, while Brown posted a season best time of 19.99 seconds.

You can watch them compete in that race, scheduled to begin at 8:55 a.m. ET, in the video player below:

Olympic Games Morning - Featuring Track and Field Olympics Live Watch coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. 0:00

Canadian canoe world champions debut at Olympics

Depending where you are across the country, you might have missed Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe — a 13-time world champion — and Katie Vincent — two-time world champion in doubles — compete at the Olympics for the first time.

Tokyo marks the first time women are competing in canoes at the Games. Before, there were only kayak events.

Canada's Laurence Vincent Lapointe races in the C1 200-metre heats at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

The Canadians both competed in the canoe single 200-metre event and are moving on to the semifinals. Vincent both laughed and cried while reflecting on the sport's journey to the games.

"This didn't come overnight. It took decades really. To take that moment and be part of that for women's sport is pretty honourable, and I'm pretty proud of it," she said.

Skateboarding's youth movement

The youngest medallist on the skateboarding podium in the women's park event was born in 2008.

Japan took the two top spots, with Sakura Yosozumi, 19, winning gold.

Kokona Hiraki, 12, won silver, to become Japan's youngest Olympic medallist ever. Sky Brown, 13, became the youngest Olympic medallist for Great Britain, throwing down a great final run to secure third place.

Another young competitor, Misugu Okamoto of Japan, nearly landed on the podium at age 15, but finished in fourth place.

When the athlete started to cry after falling in her final run, her fellow competitors ran to embrace her, and lifted her up onto their shoulders in a heartwarming moment of sportsmanship.

Misugu Okamoto of Team Japan is carried by Poppy Olsen of Team Australia and Bryce Wettstein of Team United States during the women's skateboarding park finals. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Canadian women tee off

Canada's Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp have finished the first of four rounds in the women's golf tournament.

It was a rougher start, with Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., and Sharp of Hamilton, Ont., both shooting a 3-over 74. They're tied in 47th place.

The tournament is taking place at the east course of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, which was a controversial pick when announced a few years ago.

In case you missed it, the private club didn't allow women to become full members or play on Sundays — the rule was changed after the International Olympic Committee got involved.

Brooke Henderson of Canada in action during the first round of the women's Olympic golf tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Too hot to handle

Canada is echoing Sweden's request to move the gold medal match for women's soccer.

The problem? The heat is scorching, and the soccer organizations are worried for the athletes' safety.

The request isn't entirely unique — some tennis events in Tokyo were rescheduled because of the same concerns.

Men's soccer at the Olympics is also wrapping up, where it will be Spain and Brazil battling for gold. Spain beat host nation Japan 1-0 after extra time to reach the match, while the defending champions Brazil edged out Mexico 4-1 on penalties.