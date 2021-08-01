Olympic wake-up call: Oleksiak is Canada's most decorated Olympian, Andre De Grasse hits the track

Penny Oleksiak is now, officially, Canada's most decorated Olympian of all time.

The 21-year-old from Toronto won her seventh Olympic medal, earning bronze with teammates Kylie Masse, Maggie Mac Neil and Sydney Pickrem in the women's 4x100 metre medley on Sunday.

Oleksiak has succeeded in the midst of adversity, and together Canada's swimmers are bringing home six medals — not to mention quite a few new national records.

CBC Sports's Devin Heroux has more on the the relay team's accomplishments in the pool as swimming wraps up in Tokyo.

Here's more of what you missed on Sunday in Tokyo:

De Grasse eyes 100m podium

Andre De Grasse is gearing up to run his heart out in the 100-metre final.

The 26-year-old from Markham, Ont., ran a swift 9.98 seconds in the semifinals of the men's 100-metre.

After a false start by a competitor, De Grasse had to keep up his mental game before getting back into the blocks to start again. American Fred Kerley won the heat with a time of 9.96, but they'll both advance to the finals.

And you can watch him race in the final, scheduled for 8:50 a.m. ET, in the video player above.

He previously notched a time of 9.91 seconds in his first qualifying heat, which was the best time of all competitors in Saturday's heats.

Wrestling and diving

Canadian Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe won't defend her title after getting eliminated in the first round of the women's 76-kilogram event.

The 32-year-old from Stittsville, Ont., was defeated in her opening match. Though disappointed with her performance, Wiebe said it was an honour to be competing. She referenced the incredible support she's received from those back home.

"I really feel all of Canada's behind me," she said.

Canada's Erica Wiebe competes in her bout against Epp Mäe of Estonia at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba, Japan. (Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters)

Canada's Jennifer Abel was also gunning for another Olympic medal, this time in the women's springboard event, but she, too, didn't make the podium.

Abel delivered beautiful dives in the preliminary and semifinal rounds. But her third dive in the finals was a miss, and she finished in eighth place.

The Canadian diver isn't leaving empty handed — the 29-year-old from Laval, Que., won silver in the synchronized event with partner Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu last week.

A new mark in sailing

Sailor Sarah Douglas secured the best-ever result for a Canadian woman in her sport on Sunday.

The 27-year-old had two top-five finishes in her series of races in her Olympic debut. In her last race — the medal race — Douglas sailed into ninth, and her final score had the Canadian ending in an overall sixth-pace position.

Sarah Douglas recorded the best-ever result for a Canadian woman in sailing at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Douglas said that she was proud of performance, and that making history for Canada "really has a special place in my heart."

A 7-way playoff for bronze

What happens when seven people tie for bronze?

Long after the other two-thirds of the podium had been decided, seven golfers competing in the men's tournament continued to battle each other for third place on Sunday.

American Xander Schauffele had claimed the gold and Rory Sabbatini — a South African golfer representing Slovakia — secured silver.

But as there's only one bronze in golf, the men went beyond the four rounds, each playing four more holes until a single winner emerged — C.T. Pan of Taiwan.

The icing on the cake? He got to do it with his wife, Yingchun Lin, by his side as his caddie.

Taiwan's C.T. Pan celebrates with caddie - and wife - Yingchun Lin after making his putt on the 18th hole, the fourth playoff hole, to win the bronze medal of the men's Olympic golf tournament. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

1st-ever BMX freestyle finals

Australia's Logan Martin and Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington are the first-ever Olympic champions in BMX freestyle.

Martin added to an already spectacular day for his country, after fellow Australian Emma McKeon swam to her seventh medal in Tokyo, breaking the record for a female swimmer at a single Games.

Worthington edged out American Hannah Roberts and became the first woman to land a 360 backflip in competition.