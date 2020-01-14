Video review of decisions coming to Olympic table tennis in Tokyo
Ball-tracking technology, review of slow-motion replays to be implemented
Video review will be used in table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics this summer for players to challenge umpire decisions.
A combination of ball-tracking technology, similar to tennis, and review of slow-motion replays, as in top-level soccer, will be introduced at the Olympic Games and other major events this year, the International Table Tennis Federation said on Tuesday.
"We felt it was important to implement a new technology that will ensure a fair competition for all the athletes, empowering them to challenge any decision made by the umpire," the governing body's chief executive, Steve Dainton, said in a statement.
The system was tested in December at the world tour finals event in Zhengzhou, China. The technology was provided by Chinese firm RigourTech.
"We received very positive feedback from the players and we anticipate a major improvement in terms of the viewers' experience," Dainton said.
The ITTF aims to cut the time spent "between the player's call to review and the final decision."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.