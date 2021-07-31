Ivan Litvinovich wins trampoline gold for Belarus

Ivan Litvinovich has given Belarus a second straight gold in men's trampoline.

The 20-year-old Litvinovich put together a spectacular routine during the finals on Saturday, posting a score of 61.715 to edge 2012 Olympic champion Dong Dong of China.

Dylan Schmidt of New Zealand earned the bronze.

Dong earned his fourth Olympic medal in the competition in which athletes put together 10 consecutive jumps while incorporating an intricate series of flips and twists. He took silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and bronze in 2008 in Beijing to go along with his gold from London.

Dong qualified fifth for the eight-man final. He raised his hands after drilling his set and watched as the next three competitors failed to match his 61.235. Litvinovich, however, was just a bit better and he broke into tears when his score was flashed.

Litvinovich's teammate, defending Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou, finished fourth.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Gao Lei of China, a four-time world champion and a bronze medallist in Rio de Janeiro, did not make it through his second routine during qualifying and failed to make it to the finals.

Spain wins trap mixed team event

Spain won the gold medal in the new trap mixed team event of the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

San Marino claimed the silver, while United States won the bronze.

Spaniards Fatima Galvez and Alberto Fernandez shot 41 of the 50 targets in the gold medal match, one more than Alessandra Perilli and Gian Marco Berti managed for San Marino.

This was San Marino's second Olympic medal, following Perilli's bronze in the women's trap on Thursday.

Americans Madelynn Bernau and Brian Burrows won the bronze in a shoot-off victory over women's trap champion Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova and fellow Slovak Erik Varga after both pairs had shot 42.

A second U.S. team, which included women's trap silver medallist Kayle Browning, failed to reach the medal rounds.

Australian world champions Laetisha Scanlan and James Willett were also eliminated in the qualification round.

U.S. cyclist Connor Fields out of ICU

American BMX racer Connor Fields has been moved out of critical care unit at St. Luke's International hospital a day after suffering a brain hemorrhage during a horrific qualifying crash at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fields was injured during his third qualifying run when he slammed into the first turn and was hit by two other riders. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas was taken by stretcher to an ambulance.

"Connor is still constantly sleeping but is cogent and communicative when awakened," said his mother, Lisa Fields, who has been in regular communication with the doctors from USA Cycling and the U.S. Olympic team. "Connor is getting excellent care at the hospital."

USA Cycling says Fields spent the night in the ICU and doctors reported no additional bleeding or injuries. Fields will remain in the hospital until cleared.

WATCH | Fields involved in scary crash:

Olympic champion Connor Fields taken to hospital after brutal BMX crash Sports 1:58 The defending gold medallist left the BMX racing event in an ambulance after a crash on the first turn of the race. 1:58

Russia emboldened to continue cheating, says USADA chief

As accusations of Russian doping surfaced at the Tokyo Olympics pool the head of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dove in on Saturday coming to the defence of American swimmer Ryan Murphy for suggesting some of his rivals were drug cheats.

After losing the second of his 2016 Rio Olympic backstroke titles to Russian Evgeny Rylov on Friday an unhappy Murphy hinted doping had played a part in his demise.

Murphy later walked back his comments saying they were not directed specifically at his Russian rivals but at the sport which he said still has a big doping problem.

The Russian Olympic Committee hit back on Twitter labelling U.S. complaints as nothing more than sour grapes, prompting a fiery response from USADA chief Travis Tygart.

"The Russian state and sport officials put the dark cloud over themselves and in the process, tragically, pushed their athletes out in the storm," fumed Tygart in an email to Reuters.

"Now these officials want to continue to lie, deny and attack those with the courage to stand up to their deceit and blatant disregard for the rules and the truth.

"That's fine because we all know if you cheat, you have no problem lying about your cheating."

Along with Russia, Tygart also took aim at two other familiar targets - the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - for what USADA has viewed as a limp response to Russian doping scandals.

Russia is competing in Tokyo as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) because the country was stripped of its flag and anthem for doping offenses, a punishment that Tygart has decried as a joke.

"Unfortunately, we've seen this horror film already where the Russian state-sponsored doping program walks free and Russia wins while the IOC and WADA leaders attempt to pull the wool over the worlds eyes by claiming Russia is banned," said Tygart.

"All can now see this ban once again for the farce that it is.

"It is barely a rebrand and will do nothing to stop the corruption in Russia and likely will embolden others willing to win by any means.

"It's a doomed system that allows, as it has here, one nation to make a mockery of the Games by their thirst for medals over values."

Tygart challenged the ROC that if they want the world to stop questioning them about doping then make test results public.

"They should put their money where their rhetoric is by making individual tests by athlete name public and allow a transparent international accounting of the reality of whether things have changed within Russia, as the evidence of the last years is that nothing has unfortunately," Tygart said.