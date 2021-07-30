Great Britain's Bethany Shriever wins gold in BMX racing

Great Britain's Bethany Shriever has spoiled Colombian Mariana Pajon's bid for a third straight gold medal in BMX racing.

Shriever jumped out to an early lead and held off Pajon at the finish in her first Olympics. Dutch rider Merel Smulders took bronze.

Pajon became the first rider to win two BMX racing gold medals with her victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won the men's race, edging Great Britain's Kye Whyte at the finish line. Carlos Ramirez Yepes of Colombia took bronze.

Reigning men's gold medallist Connor Fields of the United States did not make it to the finals after a violent crash in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics, which forced him to be carried off on a stretcher.

Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but was not be able to race.

He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favourite to win it again in Tokyo.