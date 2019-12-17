Skip to Main Content
After dramatic qualification, Canada's men's field hockey team learns Olympic schedule

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports

After dramatic qualification, Canada's men's field hockey team learns Olympic schedule

The Canadian men's field hockey team will open against Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 10th-ranked Canadians meet the sixth-ranked Germans on July 25 before facing Great Britain on July 27, the third-ranked Netherlands on July 28, No. 2 Belgium on July 30 and No. 14 South Africa on July 31.

Tenth-ranked squad eked into Tokyo 2020 with shootout win against Ireland

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Scott Tupper celebrates a goal during the men's field hockey gold medal match at the Pan Am Games. On Tuesday, the Canadians learned they would open the Tokyo Olympics with a game against Germany. (Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press)

The Canadian men's field hockey team will open against Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The 10th-ranked Canadians meet the sixth-ranked Germans on July 25 before facing Great Britain on July 27, the third-ranked Netherlands on July 28, No. 2 Belgium on July 30 and No. 14 South Africa on July 31.

The other pool features No. 1 Australia, No. 4 Argentina, No. 5 India, No. 8 Spain, No. 9 New Zealand and No. 15 Japan.

After pool play, eight teams advance to the quarter-finals. The gold medal match goes Aug. 7.

WATCH | Canada wins wild shootout to earn berth to Tokyo:

Canada wins their two-game aggregate series with Ireland in a shootout on home soil. 1:27

The full schedule was unveiled Tuesday in Tokyo.

All the matches will take pace at the new Oi Hockey Stadium which features pitches with capacities of 5,000 and 10,000 seats in a park in the waterfront area of Tokyo Bay.

The Canadian men qualified for Tokyo by beating visiting Ireland in a sudden-death shootout after their two-game series finished tied on aggregate in October.

The Canadian women failed to qualify after losing their qualifying showdown against Ireland in Dublin on a penalty shootout in November.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.