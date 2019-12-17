After dramatic qualification, Canada's men's field hockey team learns Olympic schedule
Tenth-ranked squad eked into Tokyo 2020 with shootout win against Ireland
The Canadian men's field hockey team will open against Germany at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The other pool features No. 1 Australia, No. 4 Argentina, No. 5 India, No. 8 Spain, No. 9 New Zealand and No. 15 Japan.
After pool play, eight teams advance to the quarter-finals. The gold medal match goes Aug. 7.
WATCH | Canada wins wild shootout to earn berth to Tokyo:
The full schedule was unveiled Tuesday in Tokyo.
All the matches will take pace at the new Oi Hockey Stadium which features pitches with capacities of 5,000 and 10,000 seats in a park in the waterfront area of Tokyo Bay.
The Canadian men qualified for Tokyo by beating visiting Ireland in a sudden-death shootout after their two-game series finished tied on aggregate in October.
The Canadian women failed to qualify after losing their qualifying showdown against Ireland in Dublin on a penalty shootout in November.
