Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports

Canadian wrestlers Wiebe, Fazzari capture gold at event in Rome

Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe was victorious in her 76 kg gold medal match against Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza of Egypt on the opening day at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series wrestling event in Rome, Italy.

Olivia Di Bacco of Orillia, Ont., wins bronze to help Canada claim 3 total medals

CBC Sports ·
Canadian wrestler Erica Wiebe defeated Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza of Egypt 10-0 in the 76 kg gold medal match at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome, Italy. (@WrestlingCanada/Twitter)

The opening day at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series wrestling event in Rome saw Canada's competitors claim three medals, including a pair of gold.

Reigning Olympic champion Erica Wiebe dominated opponent Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza of Egypt 10-0 in the 76-kilogram gold medal match, while fellow Canadian Michelle Fazzari also took home gold in the women's 62-kg division with a 2-1 win over Marianna Sastin of Hungary.

Wiebe, who won gold at the 2016 Olympics, scored in the final moments of the match to secure the medal. The Stittsville, Ont., native previously won bronze at the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial in Ukraine last month.

The 31-year-old booked her ticket to the Tokyo Games at last year's Pan Am Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"This tournament has some of the best wrestlers in the world," Wiebe said. "It's a good check in on where I'm at in my preparations. I'm still getting the kinks out, but overall, I'm happy with how I wrestled."

WATCH | Olympic-bound Wiebe claims gold medal in Rome:

Reigning Olympic champion Erica Wiebe wins gold in Rome

Sports

6 hours ago
8:27
Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., won the gold medal in the women's 76 kg division at the United World Wrestling's Matteo Pellicone in Rome. 8:27

Fazzari had already beaten Sastin earlier in the day with a 5-3 round-robin win. The Hamilton, Ont., native is aiming to secure her second Olympic berth.

"I think I wrestled pretty well," Fazzari said. "This tournament acted as a good opportunity to find out where we are, what we need to work on, and filling in those gaps. Getting used to the whole process, the warmup, the nerves, and how I feel mentally and physically on the mat."

WATCH | Fazzari takes home gold in 62-kg division:

Michelle Fazzari captures gold in women's 62 kg division

Sports

5 hours ago
7:59
Michelle Fazzari of Hamilton, Ont., beats Marianna Sastin of Hungary 2-1 in the 62 kg final at the United World Wrestling's Matteo Pellicone in Rome. 7:59

Olivia Di Bacco of Orillia, Ont., secured a comeback victory against American Alexandria Glaude in their 68-kg bronze medal match, scoring pivotal takedowns in the second half.

Action continues on Saturday with Canadian wrestlers Amar Dhesi, Diana Weicker and Samantha Stewart set to compete. The event contributes towards seeding points at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

WATCH | Di Bacco earns bronze with victory over Glaude:

Olivia Di Bacco earns wrestling bronze medal in Rome

Sports

5 hours ago
8:17
Olivia Di Bacco from Orillia, Ont., defeats American Alexandria Glaude 6-4 in the 68 kg bronze medal match at the United World Wrestling's Matteo Pellicone in Rome. 8:17

With files from Wrestling Canada Lutte

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now