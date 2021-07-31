Tokyo daily COVID-19 infections continue to hit record highs

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.

Nationwide cases totalled 12,341 as of 6:30 p.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest ever for Japan and up 15 per cent on the day, underscoring a rapid rise in infections across the country.

The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, and extend the current state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August.

Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.

The organizers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place.

"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a daily briefing.

This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.

Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games-related purposes, such as sightseeing.

While you were sleeping: Masse wins Canadian medal No. 12, tennis medal rounds continue Olympics 3:32 Kylie Masse wins silver in the 200m backstroke, teammate Brent Hayden gets his last Olympic swim. Meanwhile, tennis star Novak Djokovic misses out on bronze, all while you were sleeping on July 30. 3:32

Japan's triathlon fans defy spectator ban

Defying sweltering heat and a ban on spectators, crowds of fans thronged the streets of Tokyo for the chance to see an Olympic triathlon up close.

Spectators aren't allowed at most venues at the Tokyo Games, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That has left athletes competing in front of empty stands, save for a scattering of volunteers or members of their national delegations.

But, on Saturday, big crowds turned out to line the streets at the Odaiba Marine Park on the Tokyo waterfront, defying Olympic staff who carried signs and bullhorns asking them not to gather along the roadside to watch the event.

"I really should not be here, but I would have regretted it if I missed this opportunity so I decided to come," said Keichi Hishida, a 38-year-old cycling enthusiast.

Despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and a ban on spectators at Olympic venues, fans have continued to come out to catch a glimpse of events that are held in public spaces. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

Wearing masks, the crowd spilled onto stairways and elevated walkways, taking pictures and craning their necks to see the athletes. Some carried parasols and many wore hats in the heat and sun of high summer.

Japan's strong showing in the Games — it is now second on the medal tally just behind China — may have helped the turn-out, even as people remain concerned about holding the Games amid the pandemic.