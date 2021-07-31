Tokyo daily COVID-19 infections continue to hit record highs
Lured by Olympics, crowds gather in streets, defying sweltering heat, spectator ban
Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Olympic host city Tokyo surged to a record high of 4,058 on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, exceeding 4,000 for the first time and overshadowing the Games.
Nationwide cases totalled 12,341 as of 6:30 p.m. local time, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest ever for Japan and up 15 per cent on the day, underscoring a rapid rise in infections across the country.
The new records come a day after Japan decided to extend states of emergency to three prefectures near Olympic host Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, and extend the current state of emergency for Tokyo to the end of August.
Amid intensifying concerns, Tokyo Olympics organizers said on Saturday they had revoked accreditation of a Games-related person or people for leaving the athletes' village for sightseeing, a violation of measures imposed to hold the Olympics safely amid the pandemic.
The organizers did not disclose how many people had their accreditation revoked, if the person or people involved were athletes, or when the violation took place.
"We took away accreditation as we believe going out of the athletes' village for sightseeing is something that should not happen," Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya told a daily briefing.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
This is the first time accreditation has been revoked since the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. Without it, a person cannot enter any Olympic facilities.
Residents of the athletes' village are not allowed to go out for non-Games-related purposes, such as sightseeing.
WATCH | While you were sleeping: Catch up on the lastest from the Tokyo Olympics:
Japan's triathlon fans defy spectator ban
Defying sweltering heat and a ban on spectators, crowds of fans thronged the streets of Tokyo for the chance to see an Olympic triathlon up close.
Spectators aren't allowed at most venues at the Tokyo Games, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. That has left athletes competing in front of empty stands, save for a scattering of volunteers or members of their national delegations.
But, on Saturday, big crowds turned out to line the streets at the Odaiba Marine Park on the Tokyo waterfront, defying Olympic staff who carried signs and bullhorns asking them not to gather along the roadside to watch the event.
"I really should not be here, but I would have regretted it if I missed this opportunity so I decided to come," said Keichi Hishida, a 38-year-old cycling enthusiast.
Wearing masks, the crowd spilled onto stairways and elevated walkways, taking pictures and craning their necks to see the athletes. Some carried parasols and many wore hats in the heat and sun of high summer.
Japan's strong showing in the Games — it is now second on the medal tally just behind China — may have helped the turn-out, even as people remain concerned about holding the Games amid the pandemic.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?