Watch the Olympic women's handball qualification tournament
Watch live action as women's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.
Live coverage continues on Friday at 12 p.m. ET
Watch live action as women's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.
Live coverage of the Olympic handball qualification tournament begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with Kazakhstan vs Hungary, followed by Spain vs. Sweden at 4 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.