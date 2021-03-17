Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

Watch the Olympic women's handball qualification tournament

Watch live action as women's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.

Live coverage continues on Friday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IHF Women’s Handball Olympic Qualification Tournament on CBC: Kazakhstan vs Hungary

CBC Sports

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
With an eye on an Olympic berth, Kazakhstan and Hungary clash in Women's Handball from Llíria, Spain. 0:00

Watch live action as women's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.

Live coverage of the Olympic handball qualification tournament begins on Friday at 12 p.m. ET with Kazakhstan vs Hungary, followed by Spain vs. Sweden at 4 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now