Summer Sports·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Ottawa.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Olympic berths are on the line as some of the world's top wrestlers square off in Ottawa. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features action from the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Ottawa.

Return for more coverage on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

