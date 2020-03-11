Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

Watch the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

Watch live action from the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Ottawa.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET from Ottawa

CBC Sports ·
Day 1 of qualifications for Olympic wrestling from the Shaw Centre in Ottawa, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Ottawa.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET, with the afternoon session set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, with later sessions beginning on both days at 5 p.m. ET.

For more wrestling coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories