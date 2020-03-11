Watch the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2020 Pan-American Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers in Ottawa.

Coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET, with the afternoon session set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET, with later sessions beginning on both days at 5 p.m. ET.

For more wrestling coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.