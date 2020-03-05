Skip to Main Content
Watch 2020 senior Pan-American wrestling championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the senior Pan-American wrestling championships, beginning on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET through to the end of competition on Monday.

Live coverage begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET from Ottawa

CBC Sports ·
Olympic berths are on the line as every competitor in six different weight classes try to graple their way to the top in Ottawa, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the 2020 senior Pan American wrestling championships from Ottawa.

Live coverage begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the Day 1 morning session. Return at 5 p.m. ET for the evening session.

The event runs until Monday. 

 

