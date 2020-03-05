Watch 2020 senior Pan-American wrestling championships
CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the senior Pan-American wrestling championships, beginning on Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET through to the end of competition on Monday.
Live coverage begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET from Ottawa
Click on the video player above to watch the 2020 senior Pan American wrestling championships from Ottawa.
Live coverage begins Friday at 10:30 a.m. ET with the Day 1 morning session. Return at 5 p.m. ET for the evening session.
The event runs until Monday.