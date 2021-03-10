Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Summer Sports·Coming Up

Watch the Olympic men's handball qualification tournament

Watch live action as men's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.

Live coverage begins Friday at 9:15 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

IHF Men’s Handball Olympic Qualification Tournament on CBC: Germany vs Sweden

CBC Sports

Germany and Sweden goes mano a mano in handball from Berlin, Germany. 0:00

Live coverage of the Olympic handball qualification tournament begins Friday with matches between Germany and Sweden at 9:15 a.m. ET, and France and Croatia at 3 p.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday beginning at 9:35 a.m. ET and on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET

