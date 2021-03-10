Watch the Olympic men's handball qualification tournament
Watch live action as men's national handball teams look to book their tickets to the Tokyo Games.
Live coverage begins Friday at 9:15 a.m. ET
Live coverage of the Olympic handball qualification tournament begins Friday with matches between Germany and Sweden at 9:15 a.m. ET, and France and Croatia at 3 p.m. ET.
Action continues on Saturday beginning at 9:35 a.m. ET and on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET