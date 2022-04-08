Watch the 2022 Canadian Open Squash Championships
Watch live coverage of the Canadian Open Squash Championships in Calgary beginning on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET. Action continues through Friday.
Live coverage begins on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 Canadian Open Squash Championships in Calgary.
Action from the Bow Valley Athletic Club begins on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET and continues through Friday.
A full live streaming schedule follows below:
Full schedule
- Monday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Tuesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET
- Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Friday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET
