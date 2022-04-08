Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2022 Canadian Open Squash Championships

Watch live coverage of the Canadian Open Squash Championships in Calgary beginning on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET. Action continues through Friday.

Live coverage begins on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Canadian Open Squash Championships on CBC

The best Squash players from across Canada head to Calgary, Alberta to compete in the Canadian Squash Open. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2022 Canadian Open Squash Championships in Calgary.

Action from the Bow Valley Athletic Club begins on Monday at 4:15 p.m. ET and continues through Friday.

A full live streaming schedule follows below:

Full schedule

  • Monday, April 11 at 4:15 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Wednesday, April 13 at 4 p.m. ET
  • Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. ET
