Canadian wrestler, 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Korey Jarvis announces retirement
Elliot Lake, Ont., native represented Canada at 2016 Olympic Games
Canadian wrestler Korey Jarvis, who won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, announced his retirement Wednesday.
Jarvis, from Elliot Lake, Ont., defeated India's Rajeev Tomar in the men's 125-kilogram freestyle final for gold at the Games in Glasgow. Canadian wrestlers won a Games-leading seven gold medals at the event.
Jarvis also won Commonwealth Games silver in Delhi in 2010 and Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018. He earned a silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and bronze in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, all in the 125-kg freestyle event.
Jarvis represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, placing eight in the 125kg category.
The 34-year-old was the first athlete to win the Canadian championships in three consecutive years in both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles.
