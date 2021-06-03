Skip to Main Content

Watch the 2021 world judo championships

Watch matches from the 2021 world judo championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Live coverage continues Monday at 4:30 a.m. ET from Budapest

CBC Sports ·
(International Judo Federation)

Click on the video players below to watch matches from the 2021 world judo championships in Budapest, Hungary.

CBCSports.ca will carry live action from the event throughout the week, and from all three competition mats.

WATCH | Mat 1: Women's -52kg and Men's -66kg

2021 World Judo Championships on CBC: Day 2 - Women's -52 kg and Men's -66 kg - Mat #1

CBC Sports

7 hours ago
Live
Day 2 of Judo will feature Women's -52 kg and Men's -66 kg weight classes from Budapest, Hungary. 0:00

Coverage continues on Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET with the women's -57kg and men's -73kg weight classes.

Canadian roster

  • Christa Deguchi (-57 kg) - Lethbridge, Alta.
  • Jessica Klimkait (-57 kg) - Whitby, Ont.
  • Ecaterina Guica (-52 kg), La Prairie, Que.
  • Étienne Briand (-81 kg),  Sept-Îles, Que.
  • Mohab El Nahas (-90 kg), Mississauga, Ont.
  • Shady El Nahas (-100 kg), Mississauga, Ont.
  • Kyle Reyes (-100 kg) Toronto
  • Marc Deschênes (+100 kg), Laval, Que.
