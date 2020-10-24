Skip to Main Content
Canadian judoka Valois-Fortier, Margelidon earn Grand Slam silver, bronze

Quebec City judoka Antoine Valois-Fortier earned his second Grand Slam medal of the season on Saturday with a silver-medal performance in the 81 kg division while Canadian teammate Arthur Margelidon picked up bronze in the 73 km bracket in Budapest, Hungary.

Teammate Shady El Nahas will try to collect Canada's 4th medal at Hungarian event

Canadian judoka Antoine Valois-Fortier, left, and Arthur Margelidon, right, reached the podium Saturday with silver and bronze medals, respectively, in different weight classes at a Grand Slam event in Budapest, Hungary. (Getty Images/File)

Quebec City judoka Antoine Valois-Fortier earned his second Grand Slam medal of the season on Saturday with a silver-medal performance in Budapest, Hungary.

The Canadian was defeated by Vedat Albayrak of Turkey in the men's 81-kilogram final, reaching the Grand Slam podium for a sixth time in his career.

Valois-Fortier, 30, won bronze earlier this year at the Paris Grand Slam in February.

A back injury sidelined the two-time Olympian and 2012 bronze medallist for nine months from May 2018 to February 2019.

Valois-Fortier won the third world medal of his career, bronze,  in the under-81 kg bracket in Tokyo in August 2019.

Canadian teammate Arthur Margelidon of Montreal won bronze in the 73 kg division against Russian Musa Mogushkov on Saturday for the 27-year-old's first third-place finish at a Grand Slam event.

Canada sits third at the event with three medals following Friday's gold by Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., in the women's 57 kg category.

Competition continues Sunday with Toronto's Shady El Nahas in action.

WATCH | Jessica Klimkait wins Grand Slam gold in Hungary:

Canada's Jessica Klimkait golden at Grand Slam Hungary 2020

1 day ago
8:44
23-year-old Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont,, defeated Helene Receveaux of France to capture gold in the 57-kilogram category at the judo Grand Slam competition in Budapest. 8:44
