Canada's Shady El Nahas misses out on bronze in men's 100kg judo

Canada's Shady El Nahas fell just shy of a men's 100-kilogram judo bronze medal, falling to Portugal's Jorge Fonseca at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday in Japan.

The loss means the Toronto native ends his Olympic competition in fifth place.

The match went the distance with El Nahas managing to stop Fonseca from scoring any takedowns for much of the match.

With 36 seconds remaining, Fonseca was able to get El Nahas on an O goshi – a large hip throw – for a waza-ari, or points awarded from a throw of an opponent with control and accuracy, to pick up the first score of the match.

With fatigue kicking in, along with a sense of urgency, El Nahas ended up unable to get Fonseca to the mat despite a valiant effort.