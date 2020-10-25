Shady El Nahas collects Canada's 4th medal at judo Grand Slam in Hungary

Canada wrapped up the judo Grand Slam in Budapest, Hungary with a fourth medal, courtesy Shady El Nahas, on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Montreal resident defeated Russia's Arman Adamian in an under 100-kilogram match.

El Nahas, who was born in Alexandria, Egypt and raised in Toronto, has already won several medals on the international stage and has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

In July 2019, he won a gold medal at the Zagreb Grand Prix in Croatia, three weeks after capturing silver on the final day of the Montreal Grand Prix.

El Nahas won four times by ippon on the way to gold at the Pan Am judo championships last April in Peru.

He previously won medals in Grand Slam tournaments - silver in Osaka, Japan, in November 2018 and bronze four months later in Ekaterinburg, Russia.