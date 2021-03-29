Shady El Nahas' gold completes successful weekend for Canadian judokas in Georgia

Canada's Shady El Nahas clinched men's under 100–kilogram gold at a judo Grand Slam event in Tbilisi, Georgia on Sunday.

The Montreal resident defeated local favourite Illia Sulamanidze to claim his first-ever Grand Slam victory on the final day of competition.

It was Canada's second gold and fourth-overall medal at the event.

On Saturday, Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard also topped the podium in the women's under-63 kg class. While Arthur Margelidon took silver in the men's under-73 kg competition.

Canada's first medal came courtesy of Christa Deguchi, a bronze in the women's -57 kg on Friday.

El Nahas' win, however, came down to the finally 30 seconds.

With the score tied at 0-0, El Nahas finally broke the deadlock, sending Sulamanidze onto his back.

Sensing his victory, El Nahas gladly accepted a pair of non-combativity penalties to safely see out the clock.

A fitting end to a brilliant tournament for Canada's Judokas, who finished the weekend ranked second, behind Georgia, in the overall, national-medal standings.