Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard captures Olympic bronze in judo

In a building dripping with history, Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard delivered a historic performance inside Tokyo's Budokan arena, winningjudo bronze in the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts.

Marks 2nd judo medal for Canadian women at Tokyo 2020

Jamie Strashin · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard reacts after winning her judo women's -63kg bronze medal B bout against Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Beauchemin-Pinard, a Montreal native, defeated Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios to capture a bronze medal in the women's 63 kg judo category.

Before these Tokyo Olympics, a Canadian woman had never won a medal in judo. Now they have been on the podium on consecutive days.

On Monday, Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., became the first Canadian woman to ever win a judo medal, winning bronze in the 57 kg category.

