Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard captures Olympic bronze in judo
In a building dripping with history, Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard delivered a historic performance inside Tokyo's Budokan arena, winningjudo bronze in the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts.
In a building dripping with history, Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard delivered a historic performance inside Tokyo's Budokan arena, the spiritual home of Japanese martial arts.
Beauchemin-Pinard, a Montreal native, defeated Venezuela's Anriquelis Barrios to capture a bronze medal in the women's 63 kg judo category.
Before these Tokyo Olympics, a Canadian woman had never won a medal in judo. Now they have been on the podium on consecutive days.
On Monday, Jessica Klimkait of Whitby, Ont., became the first Canadian woman to ever win a judo medal, winning bronze in the 57 kg category.
More to come.
