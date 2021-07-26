Inside the hallowed Nippon Budokan near the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Canada's Jessica Klimkait won bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram judo event on Monday.

Klimkait defeated Slovenian Kaja Kajzer to become the first Canadian woman to land on the Olympic judo podium.

It's Canada's fourth medal at Tokyo 2020.

Klimkait, 24, had to battle through four matches on Monday to secure the bronze, including a devastating semifinal defeat against France's Sarah Léonie Cysique that sent her into the third-place match.

While it's a medal, it's certainly not what the world No. 1 was hoping for.

Klimkait, from Whitby, Ont., has been carving a new path in the sport for Canada over the past number of years, alongside world No. 2 Canadian Christa Deguchi.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Just before the pandemic hit in March 2020 and COVID-19 shut down sports around the world, Klimkait and Deguchi were months away from a fight-off for Canada's lone Olympic quota spot — and then Klimkait suffered a knee injury.

Fight to get to Tokyo 2020

The pandemic pause was a blessing for Klimkait as she was able to rest and recover. She told CBC Sports that if she hadn't gotten the time off, she wouldn't have been able to train properly and would have lost the fight-off, ending her Olympic dream.

With only one Olympic spot available per country per event in judo, it was then decided that whoever of the two finished higher at the 2021 world championships would get Canada's 57-kg berth.

In early June, Klimkait defeated Momo Tamaoki of Japan by waza-ari in the world final, becoming Canada's second world champion in the sport after Deguchi won in 2019.

With the world championship, Klimkait booked her ticket to Tokyo. Deguchi finished fourth.

It was somewhat of a full-circle moment for the Canadian Judo program on Monday: Canada's first judo medal was won inside the same Budokan venue at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo by Doug Rogers, taking the heavyweight silver.

It would take two decades before Canada would win another Judo medal, with Mark Berger winning heavyweight bronze at the 1984 Games.

Coming into these Games in Tokyo, Canada had won two silver medals and three bronze medals in the sport, the last coming in 2012.

Now, Klimkait has ended the drought in the same place judo became an Olympic sport.