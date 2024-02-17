Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canadians capture 2 more medals at judo Grand Slam event in Azerbaijan

Canadians Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon earned medals Saturday at a judo Grand Slam event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Montreal duo Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Arthur Margelidon make podium

The Canadian Press ·
A female judo athlete is seen with her hands on her hips.
Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, seen in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, earned silver in the under 60-kilogram class at a judo Grand Slam event in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday. (Vincent Thian/The Associated Press)

Canadians Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon earned medals Saturday at a judo Grand Slam event in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Beauchemin-Pinard earned silver in the under 60-kilogram class while Margelidon took home bronze in the men's under 73-kilogram division. Both hail from Montreal.

On Friday, Canadian Christa Deguchi, of Lethbridge, Alta., won gold in the under-57 kilogram class.

Beauchemin-Pinard faced Austrian Lubjana Piovesana in her final. Piovesana scored an ippon after more than four minutes of overtime to secure the victory.

Margelidon ended a 15-month medal drought by downing Rashid Mammadaliyev of Uzbekistan in the bronze medal final. He earned the win by scoring a waza-ari in the dying seconds of regulation time to secure his first medal since in today's bronze medal final. With just a few seconds remaining in regulation time, he scored a waza-ari to secure the win.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now