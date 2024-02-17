Canadians capture 2 more medals at judo Grand Slam event in Azerbaijan
Montreal duo Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, Arthur Margelidon make podium
Canadians Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Arthur Margelidon earned medals Saturday at a judo Grand Slam event in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Beauchemin-Pinard earned silver in the under 60-kilogram class while Margelidon took home bronze in the men's under 73-kilogram division. Both hail from Montreal.
On Friday, Canadian Christa Deguchi, of Lethbridge, Alta., won gold in the under-57 kilogram class.
Beauchemin-Pinard faced Austrian Lubjana Piovesana in her final. Piovesana scored an ippon after more than four minutes of overtime to secure the victory.
Margelidon ended a 15-month medal drought by downing Rashid Mammadaliyev of Uzbekistan in the bronze medal final. He earned the win by scoring a waza-ari in the dying seconds of regulation time to secure his first medal since in today's bronze medal final. With just a few seconds remaining in regulation time, he scored a waza-ari to secure the win.