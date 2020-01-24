Canadians score silver, bronze at Judo Grand Prix in Tel Aviv

Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Kelita Zupancic landed on the podium following competition at the Judo Grand Prix event on Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Beauchemin-Pinard, of Saint-Hubert, Que., took silver in the women's under-63 kg category, losing to Australia's Katharina Haecker in the final.

Zupancic, of Whitby, Ont., won a bronze medal in the women's under-70kg classification, defeating Ai Tsunoda Roustant of Spain.