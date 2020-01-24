Canadians score silver, bronze at Judo Grand Prix in Tel Aviv
Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins silver, Kelita Zupancic takes bronze
Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard and Kelita Zupancic landed on the podium following competition at the Judo Grand Prix event on Friday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Beauchemin-Pinard, of Saint-Hubert, Que., took silver in the women's under-63 kg category, losing to Australia's Katharina Haecker in the final.
Zupancic, of Whitby, Ont., won a bronze medal in the women's under-70kg classification, defeating Ai Tsunoda Roustant of Spain.
Félicitations/Congratulations <a href="https://twitter.com/catherinebp94?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@catherinebp94</a> 🥈<a href="https://twitter.com/KelitaZupancic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KelitaZupancic</a> 🥉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JudoTelAviv?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JudoTelAviv</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/judo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#judo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/judocanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#judocanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/ICub8SL9uX">pic.twitter.com/ICub8SL9uX</a>—@JudoCanada
