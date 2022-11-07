Content
Judo Canada to unite with federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport.

Sports body's president 'fully committed' to helping change culture of sport in country

The Canadian Press ·
Judo Canada is the latest sports body to join the Abuse-Free Sport program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like Hockey Canada, Gymnastics Canada, and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport.

Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like Hockey Canada, Gymnastics Canada, and Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton.

Mike Tamura, Judo Canada's president, says the national sport organization is "fully committed" to doing its part to change the culture of sport in the country.

Judo Canada will be completing full adoption of the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport.

Judo participants who have experienced or witnessed abuse will continue to have access to Judo Canada's independent third-party services until Jan. 2.

Ottawa announces new steps to protect athletes from abuse

5 months ago
Duration 2:07
Federal Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has announced new measures to hold sports organizations accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse.
