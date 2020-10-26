Canada's Jessica Klimkait, Christa Deguchi 1-2 in judo world rankings
Teammates Valois-Fortier, Margelidon, El Nahas in top 10 of men's weight classes
Jessica Klimkait has swapped positions with fellow Canadian and 2019 world champion Christa Deguchi in the International Judo Federation world rankings, moving to top spot in the women's under-57 kilogram division.
The 23-year-old Klimkait, who hails from Whitby, Ont., jumped one spot Monday after defeating Helene Receveaux of France in a gold-medal match on Friday at a Grand Slam competition in Budapest, Hungary.
It was the third Grand Slam win for Klimkait, who now lives and trains in Montreal. She has 6,630 points, followed by Deguchi (6,456) of the Lethbridge Kyodokan club in Alberta and Japan's Tsukasa Yoskida, a distant third with 5,158.
Three Canadian men medalled on the weekend: Quebec City's Antoine Valois-Fortier earned silver in under-81 kg, Arthur Margelidon picked up bronze in under-73 kg and Toronto native Shady El Nahas added bronze in the under-100 kg bracket.
Valois-Fortier, 30, moved up one spot to fourth in the world rankings after reaching the Grand Slam podium for a sixth time in his career, while Margelidon, 27, climbed to third from fourth following his first third-place finish at a Grand Slam event.
The 22-year-old El Nahas, who has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics next summer, actually dropped a spot to eighth despite a podium finish.
Budapest to host 2021 judo worlds
Next year's judo world championships, a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer, will be held at the Papp László Sports Arena in Budapest starting June 3.
Previously, next year's worlds were awarded to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with Hungary hosting the 2022 world championships.
