Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships
Defending world champion from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from quarter-final loss
Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.
The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights.
"I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her strengths, I had to dictate the pace of the fight, using my own judo and my holds," said the second-ranked Klimkait.
"That worked well from the very beginning, so I set my own pace. In the end, my holds made the difference for the win."
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/jessicaklimkait?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jessicaklimkait</a> 🥉<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/judo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#judo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/judocanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#judocanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JudoWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JudoWorlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/UHB2QcrI0b">pic.twitter.com/UHB2QcrI0b</a>—@JudoCanada
After back-to-back wins to start the competition, Klimkait lost to South Korea's Mimi Huh in the quarter-finals. As a result of being in the repechage, the 25-year-old Canadian defeated Eteri Liparteliani of Georgia in order to fight for bronze.
"Things didn't start out the way I would have liked, but my quarter-final loss gave me a chance to clear my head, dig a little deeper, and find motivation to make it to the podium," Klimkait said.
Klimkait was the reigning world champion entering the event and also won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.
Brazil's Rafaela Silva won gold, while Japan's Haruka Funakubo took silver. Enkhriilen Lkhagvatogoo of Mongolia defeated Huh in the other bronze medal final.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?