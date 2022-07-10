Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo Grand Slam in Budapest

Canada's Jessica Klimkait claimed bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram category at the judo Grand Slam event in Budapest, Hungary on Friday with a win over Cuba's Arnaes Odelin Garcia.

The reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medallist from Whitby, Ont., lost her quarter-final match to Japan's Haruka Funakubo, who defeated Rafaela Silva of Brazil to win the gold medal.

Klimkait rebounded against Belgium's Mina Libeer to qualify for the bronze-medal match.

Montreal's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, who also won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, finished seventh in the women's under-63 kilogram category on Saturday. She had one win and two losses on the day.

Fellow Canadian Francois Gauthier-Drapeau settled for a fifth-place finish in the men's under-81kg event later in the day after falling in the bronze-medal final.

Gauthier-Drapeau, from Alma, Que., lost by waza-ari to Nugzari Tatalashvili of the United Arab Emirates.

"It was a bit of a heartbreaker," Gauthier-Drapeau said. "I fought well but wasn't able to win. It's disappointing."