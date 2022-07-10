Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo Grand Slam in Budapest
Fellow Canadian Francois Gauthier-Drapeau finishes 5th in men's under-81 kg event
Canada's Jessica Klimkait claimed bronze in the women's under-57 kilogram category at the judo Grand Slam event in Budapest, Hungary on Friday with a win over Cuba's Arnaes Odelin Garcia.
The reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medallist from Whitby, Ont., lost her quarter-final match to Japan's Haruka Funakubo, who defeated Rafaela Silva of Brazil to win the gold medal.
Montreal's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, who also won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, finished seventh in the women's under-63 kilogram category on Saturday. She had one win and two losses on the day.
Fellow Canadian Francois Gauthier-Drapeau settled for a fifth-place finish in the men's under-81kg event later in the day after falling in the bronze-medal final.
Gauthier-Drapeau, from Alma, Que., lost by waza-ari to Nugzari Tatalashvili of the United Arab Emirates.
"It was a bit of a heartbreaker," Gauthier-Drapeau said. "I fought well but wasn't able to win. It's disappointing."
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?