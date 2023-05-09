Deguchi wins 2nd career gold at judo worlds, Canadian teammate Klimkait adds bronze

Christa Deguchi, who became the first Canadian to reach the medal podium at the world judo championships in 2018, is now a two-time champion.

She made a successful move for ippon in the women's under-57 kilogram final against Japan's Haruka Funakubo after getting a waza-ari on the board just over a minute into Tuesday's match in Doha, Qatar.

Deguchi, who was born in Japan but whose father is a Canadian citizen, previously won the world title in 2019, one year after earning bronze.

The world No. 2 defeated Enkhrillen Lkhagvatogoo of Mongolia in her semifinal after scoring two waza-ari.

Deguchi, who missed out on the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after finishing behind teammate Jessica Klimkait at 2021 worlds, won gold last summer at the Commonwealth Games. She also won at the Croatia Grand Prix and Baku Grand Slam.

WATCH | Deguchi reaches top of medal podium in Doha:

On Tuesday, Klimkait picked up bronze in the same division at the 62nd edition of worlds.

The Whitby, Ont., native rolled Hasret Bozkurt of Turkey onto the tatami for the waza-ari and was awarded another after pinning her opponent to the mat, ending the contest in 49 seconds.

After losing to Lkhagvatogoo in the quarterfinals, Klimkait took the repechage route on the way to the podium.

WATCH | Klimkait grabs 3rd straight world championship medal:

She won gold in 2021 and collected bronze last year in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Klimkait also became the first Canadian female judoka to win an Olympic medal (bronze) at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

In men's action Tuesday, Arthur Margelidon of Montreal won a repechage match for a chance at bronze in the under-73 bracket, but was assessed three shidos (penalties) in a loss to Murodjon Yuldoshev of Uzbekista.

About 600 athletes from 100 countries are competing for 15 world titles, including seven individual categories for men and women, and a team event on the final day Sunday.