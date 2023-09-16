Canadian judokas Deguchi, Frascadore win gold medals at Pan Am-Oceania Championships

Canadian judokas reached the podium four times on home soil at the Pan American-Oceania Championships on Friday in Calgary, including a pair of gold medals.

Reigning world champion Christa Deguchi topped the podium in the women's under-57 kilogram division, winning by ippon against 2016 Olympic gold medallist Rafaela Silva of Brazil in the final.

WATCH | Deguchi defeats Silva for gold: Canada's Christa Deguchi wins women's under-57kg judo gold Duration 6:45 Christa Deguchi of Canada beats Brazil's Rafaela Silva in the women's under-57 kilogram gold medal contest at the 2023 Senior Pan American Oceania Judo Championship from Calgary.

The top-ranked Deguchi beat American Mariah Holguin the semifinals and Panama's Kristine Jimenez in the quarterfinals to start the day at Canada Olympic Park. Fellow Canadian Jessica Klimkait won a bronze medal in the same division by defeating Jimenez in the repechage.

WATCH | Klimkait wins bronze: Ontario's Jessica Klimkait claims Pan American Oceania judo bronze Duration 3:38 Jessica Klimkait from Whitby, Ont., defeats Panama's Kristine Jimenez in the women's under-57 kilogram bronze medal contest at the 2023 Senior Pan American Oceania Judo Championship from Calgary.

Deguchi, 27, was born in Nagano, Japan, but her father's Canadian roots allow her to compete for Canada. She won her second world title in May in Doha, Qatar.

Canada's Julien Frascadore captured gold in the men's under-66 kg division with a win over Cuba's Orlando Polanco, a three-time Pan American Championship medallist. The 23-year-old from Beauport, Que., advanced to the final by beating Mexico's Ulises Mendez.

WATCH | Frascadore prevails in final: Quebec's Julien Frascadore captures Pan American Oceania judo gold Duration 8:06 Julien Frascadore of Beauport, Que., defeats Cuba's Orlando Polanco in the men's under-66 kilogram gold medal contest at the 2023 Senior Pan American Oceania Judo Championship from Calgary.

Arthur Margelidon of Montreal added a silver medal to Canada's haul after falling to Brazilian Daniel Cargnin in the men's under-73 kg final. Cargnin claimed bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the under-66 kg division.

The two-day event, which is part of the Olympic qualifying process, continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.